Unaudited information of Invalda INVL group for 3 months of 2025

Invalda INVL had equity of EUR 238.1 million at the end of March this year, or EUR 19.82 per share. Those figures were 30.9% and 30.8% larger, respectively, than a year earlier, including the dividends that have been paid out.

In January-March 2025, Invalda INVL earned an unaudited net profit of EUR 15.9 million, or 3.4 times more than in the same period last year, when the net profit was EUR 4.7 million.

The asset management group recorded EUR 3 million loss for its clients in the first quarter of this year, due to global market corrections. However, the total value of client assets under management grew by 27.9% from a year earlier to more than EUR 1.9 billion at the end of March 2025.

"The main highlight for the start of this year was the successful launch of INVL Private Equity Fund II - a strategically important step for us and currently the largest fund in the Baltics," says Darius Šulnis, the CEO of Invalda INVL.

Strategic core business: asset management and family office activities

Invalda INVL's revenue from the management of assets entrusted by clients totalled EUR 3.9 million in the first quarter of 2025, 32.8% more than in January-March 2024.

The profit of the strategic core business, which also includes the company's own investments in the products the group manages, was EUR 1.2 million, compared with a profit of EUR 1.4 million in the same period last year.

As of 1 April, Andrius Nacajus, a finance executive with many years of experience, became the CEO of INVL Asset Management.

"The successful management of entrusted assets, focusing on creating long-term value and delivering appropriate returns to investors is the key priority for our business. Asset divestments are a natural part of this process," Darius Šulnis notes. "In the first quarter of this year, the INVL Baltic Sea Growth Fund completed the sale of InMedica Group, Lithuania's largest private healthcare network. That investment is a great example of a rational growth strategy and its consistent implementation: a company that is a leader in its field was created, an exceptionally high return was earned, and thus a significant portion of the capital invested in the fund was returned to investors. We continue to actively grow the fund's portfolio companies and selectively divesting some of them."

"We're also intensely seeking suitable targets for investments of the INVL Private Equity Fund II. Some processes are already well advanced, so we expect to complete at least two acquisitions by the end of this year," Šulnis adds.

The Invalda INVL group also saw other significant events in the first quarter of 2025. The INVL Renewable Energy Fund I, with operations concentrated in Romania and Poland, successfully completed the offering of an EUR 8 million bond issue in February which was oversubscribed 1.7 times. INVL Asset Management launched the INVL Partner Strategic Lending Fund, which will invest in a vehicle managed by 17Capital, a private credit firm active in North America and Europe, that lends to major global private equity managers.

"We're also pleased with the successful work of the INVL Family Office. It has expanded its client base not only in Lithuania but also in Latvia and Estonia, while increasing their investments," Invalda INVL's CEO says.

In February, the INVL Family Office joined an initiative of the Vilnius Lyceum Alumni Endowment fund. The INVL Family Office will help to create and implement the fund's investment strategy.

Equity investments

Invalda INVL's other equity investments, aside from the asset management, had a EUR 17.7 million impact on earnings in the first quarter of 2025.

This result was positively influenced by the strong performance of the banks in which the company holds stakes, along with their growth in value. Invalda INVL has investments in Artea Bank and in maib, Moldova's largest bank. Maib, showing excellent financial results and sustainable growth in all business segments, earned a record net profit of EUR 20.1 million in the first quarter, while Artea earned EUR 17.35 million.

Artea Bank had a positive impact of EUR 15.6 million on Invalda INVL's pretax profit; maid had a positive impact of EUR 0.5 million.

"The profits generated by the agricultural business group Litagra, along with a favorable market environment, provide an optimistic outlook for the future performance of the group and its value," Darius Šulnis notes.

Litagra had a positive impact of EUR 1.6 million on Invalda INVL's result for the first quarter of 2025.

Additional information is provided by

Darius Sulnis, CEO of Invalda INVL

Darius.Sulnis@invl.com