Collaborative Robot Market worth $3.38 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global collaborative robot market is projected to grow from USD 1.42 billion in 2025 to USD 3.38 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 18.9% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. Collaborative robots (cobots) deliver a better ROI than classical industrial robot systems because of their low upfront and installation costs, quicker setup, and lower cost of entry and implementation. Cobots do not require safety cages, lowering infrastructure costs. They are easily reprogrammed and redeployed across various tasks, making the operation more flexible. Their ability to operate with human operators enhances overall productivity without the added labor cost. This cost-effectiveness makes cobots appealing to small and medium-sized businesses looking for effective automation solutions.

Collaborative Robot Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 1.42 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 3.38 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 18.9% Market Size Available for 2021-2030 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Payload, Component, Application, Industry, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Payload and speed limitations due to inherently designed cobots Key Market Opportunities Rising demand for automation in healthcare industry Key Market Drivers Higher return on investment than traditional industrial robotic systems

Electronics industry to witness highest CAGR during forecast period

The electronics industry in the collaborative robot space is a hot market since there is a high need for precision, flexibility, and speed in assembly and inspection processes. Cobots are especially useful for handling fragile components, doing tedious tasks, or working in tight spaces. With the rising need for consumer electronics, manufacturers will want cobots to drive efficiency and reduce errors. The ability for cobots to be reprogrammed quickly in response to changes allows them to facilitate customary product updates. It lowers the overall period for production, making them effective in a quickly changing industry.

In terms of payload, more than 25 kg segment is likely to record highest CAGR from 2025 to 2030

Collaborative robots with more than 25 kg payload capacity are witnessing increasing demand in heavy-duty industrial operations. Automotive, metal fabrication, and logistics industries increasingly use high-payload cobots for palletizing, machine tending, and assembling large parts. Sensor technology advancements and safety features allow these cobots to move heavier loads while ensuring safe human-robot interaction. As producers pursue automating long, cumbersome processes, there will be a strong demand for high-payload collaborative robots.

Asia Pacific to hold largest share of collaborative robot market in 2030

The presence of strong manufacturing bases, such as China, Japan, and South Korea, spurs the collaborative robot industry in the Asia Pacific region. There is a rapid movement toward industrial automation across the region, supported by government policies and investment to promote smart factories further. This growth is further accelerated by market responsibilities for cobots, as demand increases from the electronics, automotive, and consumer goods industries, increasing their deployment. Another factor impacting further growth in the collaborative robot market is the increased presence of SMEs and the demand for low-cost and effective automation solutions. Coupled with the region's economic situation and skills level, Asia Pacific is well placed in the collaborative robot market.

Key Players

Key companies operating in the collaborative robot companies include Universal Robots A/S (Denmark), FANUC CORPORATION (Japan), ABB (Switzerland), TECHMAN ROBOT INC. (Taiwan), AUBO (BEIJING) ROBOTICS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD (China), KUKA AG (Germany), Doosan Robotics Inc. (South Korea), DENSO CORPORATION (Japan), YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION (Japan), and Rethink Robotics (US).

