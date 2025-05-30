Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2025) - Jennifer Mersereau, Senior Partner, Co-Founder and Co-President and Pat Sommerville, Senior Partner, Co-President from Hamilton ETFs (Company), joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the launch of the Company's new ETF: Hamilton Enhanced Mixed Asset ETF (TSX: MIX).





The Hamilton Enhanced Mixed Asset ETF is an all-in-one ETF combining U.S. stocks (60%), U.S. treasuries (20%), and Gold (20%), with modest leverage to provide enhanced growth potential while aiming to reduce volatility and drawdowns.

Hamilton ETFs is one of Canada's fastest growing ETF managers with over $8 billion in assets under management across a variety of ETFs designed to maximize income and enhance growth from trusted sectors, in Canada and across the globe. The firm's most recent Insights can be found at https://hamiltonetfs.com/insights-commentary/.

