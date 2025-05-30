PCI Pal (LON: PCIP), the global provider of secure payment solutions, announces its successful re-election to the 2025-2027 PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) Board of Advisors. This appointment recognizes PCI Pal's continued leadership of its space in driving secure payments for customer engagements across the globe.

Gina Gobeyn, Executive Director of the PCI SSC, welcomed PCI Pal's re-election: "The Board of Advisors provides industry expertise and perspectives that influence and shape the development of PCI security standards and programs. We look forward to working with PCI Pal in our efforts to help organizations secure payment data globally."

As a re-elected member of the Board of Advisors by vote, PCI Pal joins a select group of companies that are working closely with the PCI SSC to provide strategic insight, promote the adoption of standards, and advance payment security across all markets.

"We are thrilled to have been selected by our peers to the PCI SSC Board of Advisors again this term," said James Barham, CEO of PCI Pal. "As a leader in our market, both enabling and securing payments across communications environments, this appointment positions PCI Pal to continue to have a voice as payment standards are set and evolved by the PCI SSC. We look forward to contributing our expertise and supporting the PCI SSC in its mission to enhance global payment security."

Geoff Forsyth, Chief Information Security Officer at PCI Pal, will continue representing the company as one of 64 global Board members. "This is a pivotal time for payment security," Forsyth adds. "With the rapid expansion of digital payments, the rise of AI-driven experiences, and increasingly complex regulatory requirements, it's never been more critical to have a proactive, collaborative approach to protecting sensitive data. Our continued participation ensures we can help shape standards that meet the evolving threat landscape and support compliance at scale."

As strategic partners, Advisory Board members bring industry, geographical and technical insight to PCI SSC plans and projects. The new Board of Advisors will serve from 2025-2027, advising the Council on standards development, market needs, and the practical implementation of PCI SSC initiatives across a strong representation of varied sectors.

The re-appointment of PCI Pal to the Board reflects the growing recognition of the need for a comprehensive, forward-thinking approach to the evolving payments landscape. A trusted leader in cloud-based secure payment solutions, PCI Pal has long supported organizations in achieving and maintaining PCI DSS compliance across all business communications channels. With a global customer base of over 600 organizations and strategic integrations with leading communications platforms such as Genesys, RingCentral, Talkdesk, and Zoom, PCI Pal continues to set the standard for secure payments in the communications industry.

For more information on PCI Pal, visit www.pcipal.com.

About PCI Pal

PCI Pal (LON: PCIP) is a leading global provider of SaaS solutions that empower companies to take payments securely, adhere to strict industry governance, and remove their business from the significant risks posed by non-compliance and data loss. Using patented technology, its mission is to safeguard reputation and trust by providing customers with secure payment solutions for any business communications environment including voice, chat, social, email, and contact center. PCI Pal is integrated to, and resold by, some of the world's leading business communications vendors, as well as major payment service providers. PCI Pal products can be used by any size organization globally, and it is proud to work with some of the largest and most respected brands in the world. For more information, visit www.pcipal.com.

About the PCI Security Standards Council

The PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) leads a global, cross-industry effort to increase payment security by providing industry-driven, flexible and effective data security standards and programs that help businesses detect, mitigate and prevent cyberattacks and breaches. Connect with PCI SSC on LinkedIn. Join the conversation on X (formerly Twitter) @PCISSC. Subscribe to the PCI Perspectives Blog. Listen to the Coffee with the Council podcast.

