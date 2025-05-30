Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
30.05.2025 16:30 Uhr
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GoDaddy: Discover the Most Entrepreneurial Cities of 2025

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 30, 2025 / Entrepreneurs are reshaping local economies and redefining what's possible.

Originally published by the GoDaddy Small Business Research Lab

GoDaddy analyzed small business data across the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia to determine the Most Entrepreneurial Cities of 2025. From vibrant metros to unexpected suburban powerhouses, explore the global rankings to uncover the fastest-growing entrepreneurial hotspots and how small businesses are driving economic change and innovation in 2025.

Data Highlights

See which cities are thriving across each country. Discover what's fueling each city's growth. Download exclusive, special edition Most Entrepreneurial City seals below.

United States

Key Growth Drivers by City:

  • San Francisco, CA: A leading innovation powerhouse with 122% growth.

  • Los Angeles, CA: A dynamic entrepreneurial hub growing by 50%.

  • Denver, CO: Balancing lifestyle with business, seeing 56% growth.

  • Oklahoma City, OK: Rising rapidly with 21% growth driven by a booming startup community.

  • Frankfort, IL, Ontario, CA, Wilmington, DE & NC, Katy, TX, Alameda, CA: Suburban cities transforming into entrepreneurial engines with impressive new business creation rates.

Customer Story Spotlight:

"Los Angeles isn't just my hometown-it's a city that thrives on reinvention and creativity. Starting Mulholland Distilling here felt natural, because LA truly embraces new ideas and authentic stories. There's a unique energy in our city; people genuinely support innovation and, if you show up with passion and kindness, welcome you with open arms. Building my business here has always been about more than just selling spirits-it's about connecting with dynamic people on their own creative journeys. GoDaddy has been a real partner from day one, making it easy to share our story and grow our brand online and that kind of partnership means everything when you're realizing your dream." -Matthew Alper, Co-Founder, Mulholland Distilling, Los Angeles

Top 10 Most Entrepreneurial U.S. Cities by New Businesses

Rank

City

New Business Added

#01

San Francicso, CA

173,054

#02

Los Angeles, CA

153,681

#03

Denver, CO

63,010

#04

Oklahoma City, OK

11,180

#05

Frankfort, IL

10,370

#06

Ontario, CA

9,798

#07

Wilmington, DE

8,811

#08

Wilmington, NC

6,734

#09

Katy, TX

6,600

#10

Alameda, CA

6,300

Source: GoDaddy Venture Forward Q42024 Microbusiness Density data. Available for download via Data Hub.

The Latest United States Microbusiness Data

Visit the U.S. microbusiness page and discover data downloads, customer stories, and more. Explore

Downloadable Seals for Each Top-Ranked City

Alameda, CA | Denver, CO | Frankfort, IL | Katy, TX | Los Angeles, CA | Oklahoma City, OK | Ontario, CA | San Francisco, CA | Wilmington, DE | Wilmington, NC

United Kingdom

Key Growth Drivers by City:

  • London: Thriving tech ecosystem with unmatched startup energy.

  • Aberdeen, Coventry, Liverpool: Emerging innovation hubs fostering significant growth.

  • Manchester & Edinburgh: Established and rapidly growing small-business scenes.

  • Brighton, Glasgow, Newcastle & Nottingham: Growing cities experiencing exciting entrepreneurial growth across multiple industries.

Top 10 Most Entrepreneurial U.K. Cities by Growth (%)

Rank

City

Microbusiness Growth (%)

#01

London

6.6%

#02

Aberdeen

5.9%

#03

Coventry

5.6%

#04

Liverpool

5.4%

#05

Manchester

5.1%

#06

Edinburgh

5%

#07

Brighton

4.7%

#08

Glasgow

4.4%

#09

Newcastle

4%

#10

Nottingham

3.9%

Source: GoDaddy Venture Forward Q42024 Microbusiness Density data. Available for download via Data Hub.

The Latest United Kingdom Microbusiness Data

Visit the U.K. microbusiness page and discover data downloads, customer stories, and more. Explore

Downloadable Seals for Each Top-Ranked City

Aberdeen, UK | Brighton, UK | Coventry, UK | Edinburgh, UK | Glasgow, UK | Liverpool, UK | London, UK | Manchester, UK | Newcastle, UK | Nottingham, UK

Australia

Key Growth Drivers by City:

  • Bundaberg: Extraordinary 178% growth-leading Australia's entrepreneurial wave

  • Sydney: Continued growth at 73%, solidifying its place as a global business city.

  • Palmerston, Albany, Ipswich: Regional cities showing outstanding entrepreneurial momentum, showcasing how business innovation is spreading beyond traditional centers.

Top 5 Most Entrepreneurial Australian Cities by Growth (%)

Rank

City

Microbusiness Growth (%)

#01

Bundaberg

178%

#02

Sydney

74%

#03

Palmerston

46%

#04

Albany

23%

#05

Ipswich

21%

Source: GoDaddy Venture Forward Q42024 Microbusiness Density data. Available for download via Data Hub.

The Latest Australian Microbusiness Data

Visit the Australian microbusiness page and discover data downloads, customer stories, and more. Explore

Downloadable Seals for Each Top-Ranked City

Albany, AU | Bundaberg, AU | Ipswich, AU | Palmerston, AU | Sydney, AU

Why it Matters

Small businesses aren't just reshaping cities-they're driving entire economies forward. In a time of global economic shifts, our data highlights not just growth, but resilience. Entrepreneurs continue to adapt, innovate, and thrive, making their communities stronger and more vibrant places to live and work.

Ready to dive deeper?
Download the data to access comprehensive insights, city-by-city breakdowns, and detailed analysis.

Data Hub


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from GoDaddy on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: GoDaddy
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/godaddy
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: GoDaddy



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/discover-the-most-entrepreneurial-cities-of-2025-1033806

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
