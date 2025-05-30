GMTech Inc. Announces the Launch of NEW WEB3 Smartphone

HONG KONG / ACCESS Newswire / May 30, 2025 / Shenggang Excellence Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of global technology giant GMTECH INC. (OTC Pink:GMTH), announced that it will once again launch a new generation of Web3 native smart terminals. This new model has achieved multiple breakthroughs based on the previous generation of technology and officially entered the next stage of decentralized smart terminals.

The new device integrates three core modules: DePIN (decentralized Internet of Things), DID (on-chain identity), and edge AI computing, and for the first time realizes lightweight consensus operation and multi-chain ecological compatibility under the "hardware as node" architecture. It supports native custody of on-chain assets, encrypted communication, distributed storage links and other functions, and is committed to creating a truly "chain-born" user operating system.

Compared with the first EARSON, this product has been comprehensively upgraded in terms of processor performance, node capacity, battery life and ecological compatibility, and will be officially launched in core markets such as Asia and the Middle East.

Juan Yang, CEO of GMTECH INC., said: "We believe that the launch of this product will not only significantly promote the popularization of Web3 smart terminals, but also inspire users around the world to have a new understanding of the decentralized ecological entrance. We have observed that the Web3 and DePIN tracks are developing rapidly, and according to third-party forecasts, their overall market value is expected to exceed 10 trillion Hong Kong dollars by 2030. In response, our goal is not only to launch a device, but also to open a portal to the next generation of the Internet."

Currently, Shenggang Excellence has established a deep cooperation framework with many leading public chains, distributed payment and storage projects, and is building a complete chain ecosystem around the terminal covering multiple scenarios such as wallets, security, payment, and social networking.

Juan Yang further pointed out: "This launch represents Shenggang Excellence's transformation from a 'smartphone manufacturer' to a 'decentralized ecological infrastructure builder', and is also another strategic leap achieved by its parent company GMTECH INC. in the field of smart hardware and blockchain integration. The launch of this product will further consolidate GMTECH INC.'s leading position in the next-generation Internet technology landscape and inject new growth momentum into its global technology market valuation system."

About GMTech Inc.

GMTech Inc. is a technology company providing IT consulting services to clients and is also expanding its business to design and development of smartphone with WEB3 elements integrated through its wholly owned Hong Kong subsidiary, Shenggang Excellence Limited.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about the Company's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "plan," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance and reflect the current view about future events. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, activities of regulators and future regulations and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets into its portfolio of products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the technical skills and experience necessary to meet the requirements of its clients, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. The Company encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's annual reports and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

For more information, please contact:

contact@shengganghk.com

SOURCE: GMTech Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/gmtech-inc.-announces-the-launch-of-new-web3-smartphone-1033801