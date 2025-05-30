Cleveroad Recognized as a Clutch Global Leader for Software Development Services 2025

Cleveroad earned a top global ranking for its custom software development services in the 2025 Spring Clutch Global Awards, highlighting its proven ability to deliver innovative, high-quality digital solutions backed by verified client success, enterprise-grade expertise, and a growing international presence. Recognized among the top 15 custom software firms worldwide, Cleveroad's inclusion reaffirmed its position as a trusted technology partner for businesses pursuing digital transformation.

CLAYMONT, DE / ACCESS Newswire / May 30, 2025 / Cleveroad, a trusted provider of custom software development services, proudly announces its recognition as a 2025 Spring Clutch Global Award winner for Software Development. This accolade from Clutch, the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers, marks a significant milestone in Cleveroad's journey of delivering innovation-driven software solutions.

Cleveroad, a custom software development company, proudly announces its recognition as a 2025 Spring Clutch Global Award winner for Software Development services.

Winners of the Clutch Global Awards are determined using a rigorous criteria of evaluation based on the Clutch's proprietary Ability to Deliver framework. This model ranks service providers using verified client feedback, successful outcomes of projects, market presence, and proven industry expertise. Cleveroad has proven an outstanding ability to deliver impactful results for their clients with top rankings consistently based on verified reviews and successful project outcomes.

"Being named a 2025 Clutch Global Award winner is a reflection of our clients' faith in us and the effort our team puts into every project," said Yevgen Altynpara, Founder and CEO at Cleveroad. "It is a confirmation of the rigorous work and technical excellence we put in every day. We're honored to be recognized among the world's elite software development firms."

The Clutch Global Awards only recognizes the world's top 15 Custom Software Development firms. Being included in this category underscores Cleveroad's established role as a trusted provider of advanced digital transformation solutions.

"The companies named Clutch Global Award winners this spring have demonstrated an exceptional ability to deliver for their clients," said Mike Beares, Clutch Founder and CEO. "Their dedication to quality, innovation, and service excellence puts them at the very top of their industries and sets a global standard for what buyers should expect from a top-tier partner."

Over the past year, Cleveroad has expanded its enterprise client portfolio, launched a suite of AI-based services in its custom software development offerings, and strengthened its presence in global markets across North America and Europe. These efforts have not only expanded the company's size but also solidified its reputation as a trusted digital partner.

About Cleveroad

Cleveroad is a trusted custom software development company headquartered in the U.S., with R&D centers in Eastern Europe. Specializing in web and mobile solutions, Cleveroad empowers startups, SMBs, and enterprises through agile software engineering, UX/UI design, and cloud-native technology. The company has served over 170 clients globally across industries such as Healthcare, Fintech, Logistics, and Media.

