Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc.: Orion Announces Oklahoma SCOOP Stack Royalty Growth

CARSON CITY, NV / ACCESS Newswire / May 30, 2025 / Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc. (OTC PINK:OODH)("Orion"), a revenue generating diversified company, announced today that it has closed on a royalty acquisition in the Scoop Stack of Carter County Oklahoma .

OKLAHOMA SCOOP STACK

An increase from 0.3125% to 0.625% royalty on 160 acres in Grady County Oklahoma.

0.208% royalty on 160 acres in Carter County Oklahoma.

TOM LULL COMMENTS

"We have increased our royalty from 0.3125% to 0.625% on our Grady County Oklahoma acreage. Continental Resources has already drilled the 2 ½ mile Bess Fiu well on this acreage and we had the option to increase our royalty. We anticipate revenue from the 2 ½ mile horizontal well recently drilled in Grady County Oklahoma will pay in late June 2025. We also anticipate that Continental will drill several more wells on this 3,840 acre pooled unit in Grady County Oklahoma. Orion has more than 1,160 royalty acres in the Scoop Stack area surrounding Oklahoma City." Commented Tom Lull, CEO of Orion. Orion has received recent title recordings on 5 wells from the 116 well Colorado acquisition that closed this December 2024. Orion has over-ride royalties in 70 of the 116 Colorado wells currently producing 1571 mcfpd and 5 bopd. Orion now owns 53,320 mineral acres in the Bakken, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Arkoma Basin, Eagle Ford, and Scoop Stack of Oklahoma. "

ABOUT ORION DIVERSIFIED HOLDING CO INC.

Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc. is a holding company with a primary strategy of investing in operated majority working interest, non-operated working interest, royalty, and mineral interests in producing oil & gas properties, with a core area of focus in the premier basins within the United States. Orion receives monthly income from 53,320 mineral acres and receives income from Chevron, Conoco Phillips, Apache, Occidental Petroleum, EOG Resources, Mewbourne Oil, Merit Energy, Hilcorp Oil, Kraken Oil, DCP, Raybaw Operating, and many others. More information about Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc. can be found at www.orionenergyco.com.

CONTACT:

Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc.

Thomas Lull, President

tom@orionenergyco.com

Phone: 760-889-3435

www.x.com/TomLull1

lull_tom@yahoo.com SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings, operating cash flows, the outlook for markets, and the demand for products. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the Company's industry and competition. The Company assumes no duty to update its forward-looking statements. SOURCE: Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc.

