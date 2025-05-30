Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 30.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Doppelt auf Infrastruktur gesetzt: Auf den Excel-Deal haben Investoren gewartet
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
30.05.2025 15:23 Uhr
10 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Lifetime Value Company: Lifetime Value Company Recognized Nationally and Regionally as a 2025 Best and Brightest Company to Work For

Honored by the National Association for Business Resources, Lifetime Value Company Earns Prestigious Recognition for Workplace Excellence at Both the National and New York Regional Levels

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / May 30, 2025 / The National Association for Business Resources (NABR) has officially announced its 2025 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®, and Lifetime Value Company is proud to be recognized, earning distinction both nationally and in the New York region.

Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in the Nation

Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in the Nation

This prestigious recognition is awarded to organizations that demonstrate exceptional business acumen and innovative human resource practices. Given the competitive nature of this program, with a 10-to-1 ratio, these winning companies truly excel in their employee engagement strategies.

"We are honored to receive both national and regional recognition as a 2025 Best and Brightest Company to Work For," Josh Levy, CEO and co-founder of The Lifetime Value Company, said. "One of our core values is Be All In, and these awards truly speak to the passion everyone at LTVCo. has to produce their best work and maintain a thriving culture while doing it."

The winning companies were evaluated by an independent research firm based on these metrics: Compensation, Benefits, and Employee Solutions; Creative Wellness and Wellbeing Solutions; Employee Enrichment, Engagement, and Retention; Employee Education and Development; Recruitment and Selection; Employee Achievement and Recognition; Communication and Shared Vision; Civility and Inclusion; Work-Life Balance; Community Initiatives and Corporate Responsibility; and Leadership, Strategy, and Company Performance.

With over 25 years of experience conducting the Best and Brightest competitions, the NABR has identified numerous best HR practices and provided benchmarking for companies that are leaders in employment standards.

Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO of NABR and the Best and Brightest Programs, emphasized that "these companies have excelled by prioritizing their workplace culture. By putting their employees first, this exceptional group of top-tier leaders has created a strong foundation that sets them apart as leaders in their industries and communities."

These winning companies will be profiled in Corp! Magazine's All Winner Issue in December 2025.

About the National Association for Business Resources' Best and Brightest Programs

NABR offers a variety of recognition programs that celebrate excellence in different aspects of business, such as workplace culture, wellness initiatives, and leadership. These programs include the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For, Best and Brightest in Wellness, Best and Brightest CEOs, and Best and Brightest Leadership Teams that are presented in several markets that include Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Milwaukee, Nashville, New England, New York, Northern California, Pacific Northwest, Southern California, South Florida, West Michigan and nationally. Nominations are now being accepted for all programs. Visit https://nationalbiz.org/ to obtain an application. For more information, contact Jennifer Kluge at (586) 393-8813.

About The Lifetime Value Company

LTVCo. is a tech company with a culture of innovation and a passion for data. We build and ship best-in-class apps, web-based products and tools that put the power of information into the hands of our customers. Our mission is to help people discover, understand and use data in their everyday lives. Learn more at www.ltvco.com and on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and X.

Contact Information

Press LTVCo.
press@ltvco.com

.

SOURCE: The Lifetime Value Company

Related Images



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/lifetime-value-company-recognized-nationally-and-regionally-as-a-1029620

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.