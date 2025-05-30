Epomaker Inc: The Epomaker G84: A Minimalist Keyboard for Modern Lifestyles

The Epomaker G84 is a keyboard with a minimalist design but rich in features. Featuring an 80% layout and supporting QMK/VIA, it is a customizable mechanical keyboard.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / May 30, 2025 / As the world accelerates, lifestyles and aesthetic tastes are becoming more diverse. Some are seeking a way to escape the complexity of modern life and return to a simpler, more traditional way of living, aiming for a lifestyle that is both minimalist and refined. To cater to this growing demand, Epomaker has introduced its latest creation-the Epomaker G84.

A Classic Design with Modern Features

The Epomaker G84 keyboard features a classic 80% layout, balancing simplicity with functionality by retaining all essential keys for everyday use. This minimalist design embraces solid tones, eliminating complex color schemes for a sleek, modern look that fits seamlessly into any desk setup. The keycaps are crafted with precision using advanced double-shot molding craftsmanship, ensuring durability and light-transmitting characters for added visual appeal. Complemented by a subtle light strip on the sides, the keyboard creates an immersive lighting effect, enhancing its aesthetic and functionality. The Epomaker G84 is not just a keyboard, but an artistic and practical addition to any workspace.

Tailored Customization with QMK and VIA Programming

The Epomaker G84 keyboard supports QMK and VIA programming, providing great convenience for users who seek personalized customization. Users can tailor the keyboard's layout, set up macros, create custom functions, and adjust lighting effects according to their preferences. With these features, users can craft a keyboard setup that meets their needs. The Epomaker G84's flexibility satisfies every user's quest for a personalized keyboard experience.

Enhanced Typing Experience with Gasket Design

Internally, the Epomaker G84 adopts a Gasket structure paired with high-quality sound-dampening foam. This configuration effectively absorbs vibrations caused by key presses, reducing noise while delivering a softer, more comfortable typing experience. Every keystroke offers the perfect amount of rebound force, and pleasant sound, significantly enhancing the overall typing experience.

Adjustable Comfort and Versatile Connectivity

In terms of comfort and convenience, the keyboard features adjustable feet on both ends, allowing users to modify the tilt angle and find the most comfortable typing posture. As for connectivity, the Epomaker G84 offers three modes: wired, Bluetooth, and 2.4G wireless. This variety of connection options greatly enhances the keyboard's versatility, enabling users to switch between connection modes according to their device and usage needs.

Price and Availability

The Epomaker G84 is now available on the Epomaker official website, Amazon store, and AliExpress store. Available in white, black, and pink color options, the keyboard is currently on sale for just $79.99 on the official website.

