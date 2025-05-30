Duly Health and Care to Open Brian Moran Cancer Institute, Expanding Access to Advanced, Patient-Centered Cancer Care in the Chicago Suburbs

DOWNERS GROVE, IL / ACCESS Newswire / May 30, 2025 / Duly Health and Care announced today it will open the Brian Moran Cancer Institute in Fall 2025, creating a new destination for high-quality, comprehensive cancer care across the Chicago suburbs. With flagship centers in Lisle and Schaumburg and additional outreach locations in Hinsdale, Tinley Park, and Plainfield, the Institute will bring academic-level cancer care closer to home, offering patients a more connected, personal, and accessible cancer care experience.

The Institute will deliver expert treatment across the cancer continuum-from diagnosis through survivorship-supported by multidisciplinary clinics, specialized nurse navigation, advanced imaging and diagnostics, and access to innovative clinical trials. Teams of oncologists, surgeons, pathologists, radiologists, and support staff will work together to create tailored care plans that prioritize patient outcomes, quality of life, and continuity of care.

"At Duly, we're committed to making excellent care more accessible and more personal," said Paul Merrick, MD, Chief Physician Executive and Chairman of Duly Health and Care. "The Brian Moran Cancer Institute is a direct extension of that mission, bringing the expertise you expect from an academic medical center right into the communities we serve."

The Institute is named in honor of the late Brian Moran, MD, who served as Director of Radiation Oncology and Medical Director of the Chicago Prostate Center at Duly. A leader in prostate cancer treatment and brachytherapy, Dr. Moran's work shaped the care experience for thousands of patients and helped establish Duly as a trusted provider of innovative, compassionate prostate cancer care.

"This is such a meaningful tribute to Brian's life and work," said Betsy Moran, Dr. Moran's wife. "He believed so strongly in helping people face cancer with courage, support, and access to the best possible care. I know he would be honored and deeply proud to see this vision come to life at Duly."

Respected genitourinary oncologist Brian Myre, MD, will lead the Institute as Director.

A formal grand opening date will be announced in June.

