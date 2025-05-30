Helium One Global Ltd Announces Issue of Equity

Helium One Global Ltd Issue of Equity in Lieu of Cash to Service Provider

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / May 30, 2025 / Helium One Global Ltd (AIM:HE1) ("Helium One" or "the Company") announces that it has issued 1,341,463 ordinary shares in the Company to a service provider in lieu of cash payment.

Application will be made for the admission of the 1,341,463 new ordinary shares to trading on AIM ("Admission"). The Shares will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares and it is expected that Admission will become effective at 8.00 a.m. on 4 June 2025.

Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 5,922,768,359 ordinary shares with voting rights. Helium One does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury. This figure of 5,922,768,359 may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they require to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the UK Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Notes to Editors

Helium One Global, the AIM-listed Tanzanian explorer, holds prospecting licences across two distinct project areas, with the potential to become a strategic player in resolving a supply-constrained helium market.

The Rukwa and Eyasi projects are located within rift basins on the margin of the Tanzanian Craton in the north and southwest of the country. These assets lie near surface seeps with helium concentrations ranging up to 10.4% helium by volume. All Helium One's licences are held on a 100% equity basis.

The Company's flagship southern Rukwa Project is located within the southern Rukwa Rift Basin in south-west Tanzania. This project is considered to be entering an appraisal stage following the success of the 2023/24 exploration drilling campaign, which proved a helium discovery at Itumbula West-1 and, following an extended well test, successfully flowed 5.5% helium continually to surface in Q3 2024.

Following the success of the extended well test, the Company flowed significant quantities of helium to surface and filed a Mining Licence ("ML") application with the Tanzania Mining Commission in September 2024. The 480km2 ML has now been offered to the Company and was officially accepted in March 2025.

The Company also owns a 50% working interest in the Galactica-Pegasus helium development project in Las Animas County, Colorado, USA. This project is operated by Blue Star Helium Ltd (ASX: BNL).

Helium One is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange with the ticker of HE1 and on the OTCQB in the United States with the ticker HLOGF.

