Misfits Market Acquires The Rounds, Expanding Sustainable Grocery Footprint While Welcoming Zero-Waste Shoppers

The Deal Increases the Misfits Market Assortment, Offers a Free Annual Misfits+ Membership to The Rounds Members and Absorbs Corporate and Multi-Family Partnerships

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / May 30, 2025 / Misfits Market, the online grocery platform that delivers a better way to shop for better groceries, today announced the acquisition of The Rounds, a startup known for restocking recurring essentials in reusable packaging and its highly engaged member base.

This deal comes on the heels of record customer acquisition in April and May 2025 and it marks Misfits Market's second acquisition in three years, following the successful 2022 integration of Imperfect Foods. The addition of The Rounds establishes Misfits Market as the leading acquisitive force in sustainable grocery, leveraging its scaled infrastructure, deep supply chain expertise, and mission-first model to bring a better grocery experience to more people across the U.S.

"This acquisition furthers the joint mission of both Misfits Market and The Rounds to reduce waste and inefficiency in the supply chain while expanding our offering," said Abhi Ramesh, founder and CEO of Misfits Market. "The Rounds earned a loyal following by making low-waste, high-quality shopping seamless on a local level. We're excited to welcome their members to Misfits Market, where that same mission continues at a national scale with more selection and deeper impact."

Advancing a Shared Sustainability Mission

Both The Rounds and Misfits Market have pioneered innovative solutions to make online grocery more sustainable, including reusable packaging, using eco-friendly materials, right-sizing required packaging, and efficient last-mile delivery and reverse logistics capabilities.

The Rounds built a loyal following in Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C., by rethinking the last mile of grocery delivery via a near-zero-waste, recurring member experience with reusable packaging. Misfits Market in turn tackles waste within the food system, saving an average of 500,000 pounds of food from waste or lesser outcomes each week. The company will expand its assortment via the acquisition to ensure goods don't go to waste.

"We have a great opportunity to advance our shared mission, fundamentally reimagining how more people access quality grocery essentials and household staples more sustainably," said The Rounds co-founder and CEO Alex Torrey. "Going forward, The Rounds members will access all the benefits of Misfits Market."

What The Rounds Members Can Expect

Members of The Rounds will get a $30 credit when they join Misfits Market plus a free year of Misfits+ ($69 value), a membership program that unlocks exclusive weekly deals on groceries and free shipping, and helps fight hunger with every order. They'll also enjoy delivery by Misfits Market's first-party driver network and access to its packaging return program, the only one of its kind among national grocers. Service updates, timing, and any changes to local operations will be communicated directly to members.

Additionally, Misfits Market will expand its B2B offering with some of the largest corporate and multifamily operators nationwide via their partnerships with The Rounds. This new distribution channel will allow Misfits Market to reach hundreds of thousands of new consumers with its lower emission delivery model.

About Misfits Market

Misfits Market is the direct-to-consumer platform that delivers groceries curated for quality, nutrition, sustainability, and flavor instead of appearances. The company has created the first-of-its-kind food value supply chain focused on building relationships with farmers, distributors, and producers to reduce food waste and make shopping for sustainable, high-quality groceries easier and more affordable. The company serves nearly every ZIP code in the contiguous U.S., has rescued more than 238 million pounds of food to date, and has raised more than $525 million in funding. To learn more and order your first box, visit misfitsmarket.com or download the Misfits Market app on iOS and Android .

About The Rounds

The Rounds is an AI-powered last mile delivery platform designed to more intelligently manage your inventory of grocery and household essentials. Founded in 2019, The Rounds has raised more than $60 million. The Rounds is based in NYC and served members in Atlanta, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. Its mission is to make managing everyday recurring essentials effortless and more sustainable than the alternative.

