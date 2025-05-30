ATS Technic Signs New Line-Maintenance Agreement With Ethiopian Airlines

DUBAI, AE / ACCESS Newswire / May 30, 2025 / ATS Technic, a leading independent EASA-certified line maintenance organization, announces a new line maintenance agreement with Ethiopian Airlines, broadening its operations across Jordan and the United Arab Emirates. This partnership expands the operational capabilities and service offerings of ATS Technic in the region, catering to the growing demand for high-quality aviation maintenance services.

Ethiopian Airlines, known for operating the youngest fleet in Africa with a total of 162 aircraft , continues to lead in efficiency across the continent. This collaboration with ATS Technic is aimed at supporting this dynamic fleet, ensuring optimal performance and safety standards that align with international best practices.

Under the new agreement, ATS Technic will provide a wide array of maintenance services tailored to the needs of Ethiopian Airlines at Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan, as well as Dubai International Airport, Al Maktoum International Airport, Sharjah International Airport and Zayed International Airport in the UAE. These services include both routine and non-routine aircraft maintenance, which are critical for maintaining the younger fleet's peak operational readiness. In addition to technical maintenance, ATS Technic will oversee the supervision and coordination with Ethiopian Airlines' flight crews to streamline operations and enhance communication.

Support services will also play a crucial role in this partnership, with ATS Technic handling precise fuel delivery and conducting thorough safety inspections. These measures are vital for maintaining stringent safety standards.

Mahdi Al-Tahaineh, states "the partnership with Ethiopian Airlines is a significant milestone for ATS Technic as we broaden our operational landscape across the Middle East. This collaboration underscores our commitment to advancing the MENA region's aviation industry by providing top-tier maintenance services that airlines can trust."

About ATS Technic

ATS Technic is the first independent EASA-certified line maintenance organization in the UAE, delivering superior MRO services to commercial airlines, lessors, and operators. As a global leader in aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), ATS Technic combines technical expertise with reliability to keep customers flying. With strategically located line and base stations across the Middle East and key global hubs, ATS Technic provides world-class maintenance solutions, ensuring efficiency, safety, and compliance with the highest international standards. As part of ATS Group, ATS Technic benefits from a strong network of aviation expertise, ensuring seamless support for its customers worldwide. For more information, visit www.ats-technic.com .

