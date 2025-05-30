Epique Realty: Christopher Miller Scores a Win with Inman's 2025 Future Leaders in Real Estate Award

Epique Realty COO and Co-Founder's Leadership Triumphs

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 30, 2025 / In a landmark moment for innovation in real estate, Epique Realty is happy to announce that its own Christopher Miller, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder,has been honored as one of Inman's 2025 Future Leaders in Real Estate in the prestigious Founders/Entrepreneurs category. This coveted award celebrates the next generation of visionaries forging new paths, introducing transformative ideas, and making significant contributions to the evolution of real estate.

The 2025 Future Leaders in Real Estate Award spotlights emerging talents who have demonstrated exceptional leadership skills and a firm commitment to pushing the envelope in the real estate industry. Emily Paquette, CEO of Inman, commented, "Inman is celebrating the 2025 class of rising stars who have distinguished themselves early in their careers. The 2025 Future Leaders in Real Estate truly embody the potential to be the next generation of industry titans."

COO Christopher Miller, a driving force behind Epique Realty's meteoric rise, has been instrumental in redefining the brokerage model. His agent-first philosophy and relentless pursuit of innovation have helped catapult Epique from 300 agents in early 2024 to an astonishing family of nearly 4,000 agents across 36 states in 2025. This formidable growth is a direct testament to Epique's revolutionary approach, offering extraordinary benefits and advanced technology free to agents that empower and fuel agent success.

Speaking about the honor, COO Christopher Miller expressed gratitude and excitement for this milestone. "This recognition truly belongs to the entire Epique family. At the heart of what we do is a simple belief-that empowering agents with the right tools, support, and opportunities leads to success. This award reflects the innovation, hard work, and community that our agents and team have built together on our journey to reshape the industry for the better!" Christopher's philosophy of accessibility and heartfelt connection to the agent community has made Epique a trailblazer in the industry.

Echoing this sentiment, CEO and Co-Founder Josh Miller remarked, "Epique is built on a revolutionary idea-that the brokerage should work for the agent, not the other way around. Christopher's visionary leadership and unshakable belief in our mission have been instrumental in our incredible growth. He's shown that by putting people first, we can truly reshape the industry. Chris leads with heart and an unyielding dedication to our agents. He saw what real estate could be - a place where agents are truly valued, supported, and empowered to build incredible careers and lives. This Inman award is a well-deserved acknowledgment of his relentless drive to make that vision a reality. He's not just building a company; he's building a legacy for every single member of our Epique family."

CFO and Co-Founder, Janice Delcid, highlighted Christopher's strategic impact on the company's revolutionary model: "Christopher's innovative spirit and operational expertise have been pivotal in architecting an ecosystem where agents thrive. His ability to foresee industry shifts and implement supportive structures, like our incomparable suite of free benefits unheard of in our industry and advanced technology, ensures our agents are always ahead of the curve. This award underscores his exceptional leadership in building a brokerage that is not only experiencing explosive growth but is also financially empowering for our agents. We're incredibly proud to see his contributions recognized at such a prestigious level."

At Epique Realty, the mission has always been clear: put agents first. This philosophy is woven into the fabric of the company, offering exceptional support, including personal accessibility to leadership, deep mentorship opportunities, and a culture where agents are treated like family. By integrating AI-powered tools, ensuring operational efficiencies, and providing a wealth of resources at no extra cost, Epique empowers its agents to reach unprecedented levels of success. Initiatives like Epique Cares and NEMO, which Christopher championed, further showcase the company's commitment to blending heart and strategy, mobilizing aid for communities in need.

Epique Realty is experiencing amazing growth while it spearheads a revolution in the real estate industry. The company's agent-first, agent-empowerment approach is setting new standards, proving that a brokerage can prioritize its people and achieve phenomenal progress. As Christopher Miller's leadership demonstrates, Epique is more than a business; it's a movement, a family, and the future of real estate.

About Epique Realty

Epique Realty is a trailblazing, agent-owned real estate brokerage committed to empowering its agents through extraordinary support, state-of-the-art and AI tech and a comprehensive suite of free resources and benefits that fuel agent success. With a rapidly expanding presence across the nation, Epique Realty is redefining industry norms by fostering a culture of collaboration, innovation, and shared success, truly making it a family where agents thrive and succeed. BeEpique

