Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 30.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Doppelt auf Infrastruktur gesetzt: Auf den Excel-Deal haben Investoren gewartet
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 865985 | ISIN: US0378331005 | Ticker-Symbol: APC
Tradegate
30.05.25 | 16:57
175,50 Euro
+0,23 % +0,40
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
APPLE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APPLE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
175,36175,3816:57
175,38175,4216:57
ACCESS Newswire
30.05.2025 16:50 Uhr
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

h2o Therapeutics Receives European MDR Certification for Its Apple Watch-Based App for Parkinson's Disease

ANKARA, TR / ACCESS Newswire / May 30, 2025 / h2o Therapeutics announced that it has received European Union Medical Device Regulation (EU MDR) Class IIa certification for Parky, a mobile app designed to monitor and manage Parkinson's Disease (PD) symptoms via Apple Watch. This follows the 510(k) clearance previously granted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2022, making Parky one of the few internationally regulated mobile medical apps specifically developed for Parkinson's.

Parky utilizes Apple's Movement Disorder API to track motor symptoms such as tremors and dyskinesia in real time. The data is securely shared with healthcare professionals, allowing for continuous remote symptom tracking and personalized treatment adjustments. The underlying API was validated in a 343-participant study - 225 of whom were monitored for up to six months - referencing the gold-standard MDS-UPDRS clinical scale. The findings were published in Science Translational Medicine.

With EU MDR Class IIa certification, Parky is now eligible for clinical use in over 30 countries that recognize the EU MDR regulatory framework, including all EU member states and multiple non-EU jurisdictions that adopt or align with these standards. "Receiving EU MDR certification is another transformative milestone for us," said Yagmur Selin Gulmus, founder of h2o Therapeutics. "This recognition confirms our ability to meet the highest global standards in digital health. We're now actively seeking strategic partnerships to support Parky's global adoption and bring its benefits to Parkinson's communities worldwide."

Parkinson's Disease, affecting more than 10 million people globally, is the fastest-growing neurological disorder. Parky bridges the gap between episodic clinical assessments and real-world patient experience, enabling data-driven, individualized care through continuous passive monitoring.

h2o Therapeutics is a digital health company developing clinically validated, wearable-integrated software solutions for neurological and chronic conditions. Based in Türkiye, the company combines rigorous regulatory pathways with consumer-first design to create prescription digital therapeutics (PDTs) that improve patient outcomes and support continuous, real-world care.

Contact Information

Bulutay Gunes
Brand Manager
brand@h2otherapeutics.com

.

SOURCE: h2o therapeutics



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/h2o-therapeutics-receives-european-mdr-certification-for-its-apple-wa-1033808

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.