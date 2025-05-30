Astana, Kazakhstan--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2025) - The Astana International Forum (AIF) 2025 opened today with a high-level ceremony that set the stage for two days of strategic dialogue and cross-border collaboration. Held under the auspices of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, this year's Forum gathers global leaders to address some of the world's most urgent challenges under the theme "Connecting Minds, Shaping the Future."





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8530/253958_aif.jpg

In his opening remarks, President Tokayev emphasized the urgency of restoring multilateralism in an increasingly fragmented world: "The post-war global order is fragmenting. Protectionism is rising. Multilateralism is faltering. In this emerging disorder, the task before us is clear: to preserve cooperation where it still exists, and to restore it where it has broken down... That's what we in Kazakhstan strongly pursue: 'The unity in diversity'."

The Forum welcomed several high-profile speakers, including Rwandan President Paul Kagame, North Macedonian President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset, Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Director-General Qu Dongyu, and Ban Ki-moon, Chair of the Global Green Growth Institute and former UN Secretary-General. The session was moderated by Julia Chatterley.

Reflecting on the progress that Kazakhstan has made, President Kagame noted that "Kazakhstan's prosperity is the reflection of its leadership, resilience and its people."

President Siljanovska-Davkova addressed how to resolve current global crises, stressing that, "We need to use the collective wisdom and experience to think fast, or faster, in order to cope with the pressing challenges of our time."

Alain Berset emphasized democratic values as central to global security, stating: "We gather here... to discuss security, energy, climate, and the economy. But let us be honest, these cannot be secured if democracy fails."

Meanwhile, Ban Ki-moon praised Kazakhstan's role as a convener: "This year's theme reflects the kind of leadership we need today. One that is collaborative, forward-looking, and rooted in shared responsibility."

Qu Dongyu highlighted the role of Central Asia and Kazakhstan in ensuring global food security. "Central Asia stands at the crossroad geopolitically, economically, and climatically," he said, adding: "Kazakhstan's territory is 2,800 square kilometres. With proper management, investments and new technologies - Kazakhstan can easily feed 1 billion people worldwide."

The agenda featured action-oriented sessions on climate change, energy security, and conflict resolution. In a one-on-one with journalist Tony Barber, former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz welcomed growing attention to Central Asia: "Europe is now seeing the need for deeper cooperation with this part of the world."

UN-backed discussions were a highlight of the Forum, with the organization serving as a strategic partner. Sessions marked the UN's 80th anniversary and addressed priorities like the Pact for the Future, migration, and water security. A standout was a conversation between CNN's Max Foster and Amy E. Pope, Director-General of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), on migration's role in sustainable development.

As day one concluded, AIF reaffirmed its mission to elevate the role of middle powers, reinforce the value of multilateralism, and accelerate practical global solutions. Day two will continue to foster partnerships and dialogue that aim to shape a more stable, inclusive, and interconnected world.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/253958

SOURCE: GYT