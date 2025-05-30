Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 30.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Doppelt auf Infrastruktur gesetzt: Auf den Excel-Deal haben Investoren gewartet
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
30.05.2025 17:02 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RuffleButts, Inc.: RuffleButts Launches Annual Little Artists Design Contest in Celebration of National Creativity Day

Calling All Little Artists! RuffleButts Kicks Off National Creativity Day with Fun Contest and Exciting Prizes

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 30, 2025 / In honor of National Creativity Day, RuffleButts is kicking off a month-long celebration of imagination and self-expression with the return of their beloved Little Artists Design Contest. Budding young artists across the country are invited to unleash their creativity for a chance to win exciting prizes, including $200 in RuffleButts store credit and a bundle of art supplies.

RuffleButts is passionate about inspiring kids to dream big and express themselves through creativity. Whether it's through playful clothing designs or fun contests, they love helping little ones explore their imagination and make joyful memories.

Parents can help their little ones get started by downloading RuffleButts' free coloring pages and by encouraging their children to create their own original design on the blank canvas. Once their design is complete, simply upload a picture or scanned copy through the form available on the RuffleButts website. Entries must be submitted by June 30, 2025, and winners will be announced in July.

How to Enter:

  1. Download the free coloring pages and create an original design

  2. Complete the submission form on the RuffleButts website

  3. Upload a photo or scan of your child's artwork

For more information on this content and how to enter, visit their website. Follow RuffleButts on social media to stay up-to-date on contrast progress and winner announcements (Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok)

About RuffleButts + RuggedButts

RuffleButts + RuggedButts is a digitally native premium children's apparel company founded in 2007 with a ruffle bloomer that has now grown to a full assortment of premium children's apparel. Known for lasting quality, playful prints, and family-matching collections for life's special moments, RuffleButts has quickly grown to annual revenue exceeding $40M. Our products can be found online at Rufflebutts.com, Ruggedbutts.com, Amazon, select premium retailers such as Nordstrom, and hundreds of specialty retail locations around the globe. RuffleButts has been a Summit Park holding since 2020.

Contact Information

Scott Adams
Sr. Director of Marketing
sadams@rufflebutts.com
(704) 825-8811

SOURCE: RuffleButts, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/rufflebutts-launches-annual-little-artists-design-contest-in-cel-1033818

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.