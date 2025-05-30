RuffleButts, Inc.: RuffleButts Launches Annual Little Artists Design Contest in Celebration of National Creativity Day

Calling All Little Artists! RuffleButts Kicks Off National Creativity Day with Fun Contest and Exciting Prizes

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 30, 2025 / In honor of National Creativity Day, RuffleButts is kicking off a month-long celebration of imagination and self-expression with the return of their beloved Little Artists Design Contest. Budding young artists across the country are invited to unleash their creativity for a chance to win exciting prizes, including $200 in RuffleButts store credit and a bundle of art supplies.

RuffleButts is passionate about inspiring kids to dream big and express themselves through creativity. Whether it's through playful clothing designs or fun contests, they love helping little ones explore their imagination and make joyful memories.

Parents can help their little ones get started by downloading RuffleButts' free coloring pages and by encouraging their children to create their own original design on the blank canvas . Once their design is complete, simply upload a picture or scanned copy through the form available on the RuffleButts website . Entries must be submitted by June 30, 2025, and winners will be announced in July.

How to Enter:

Download the free coloring pages and create an original design Complete the submission form on the RuffleButts website Upload a photo or scan of your child's artwork

For more information on this content and how to enter, visit their website . Follow RuffleButts on social media to stay up-to-date on contrast progress and winner announcements ( Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok )

About RuffleButts + RuggedButts

RuffleButts + RuggedButts is a digitally native premium children's apparel company founded in 2007 with a ruffle bloomer that has now grown to a full assortment of premium children's apparel. Known for lasting quality, playful prints, and family-matching collections for life's special moments, RuffleButts has quickly grown to annual revenue exceeding $40M. Our products can be found online at Rufflebutts.com, Ruggedbutts.com, Amazon, select premium retailers such as Nordstrom, and hundreds of specialty retail locations around the globe. RuffleButts has been a Summit Park holding since 2020.

