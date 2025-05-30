Palm Beach Gardens, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2025) - Healthcare strategist and former VIE Healthcare CEO Lisa T. Miller has officially launched the nation's first dedicated Hospital Entrepreneurship Strategy Program, a bold initiative aimed at helping hospitals transform from cost centers into innovation hubs.





Lisa T. Miller launches hospital entrepreneurship strategy program



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11096/253828_1aee7825f4396a7b_001full.jpg

"Every hospital already has untapped innovation. The problem is, they don't have a framework to turn that into strategy," said Lisa T. Miller. "This program changes that."

The new program is a structured, hands-on solution that guides hospitals in creating and scaling revenue-generating initiatives while strengthening their mission of care.

Drawing from Lisa T. Miller's 33 years of experience in healthcare operations, hospital consulting, and executive sales, the initiative empowers healthcare leaders to think beyond traditional cost reduction.

Solving a $1 Trillion Opportunity Problem

Hospitals are under mounting financial pressure. In 2024, over 40% operated at negative margins, despite healthcare spending exceeding $4.9 trillion. According to Miller, there is a major gap in how hospital systems approach innovation.

"Entrepreneurship in hospitals can no longer be a buzzword," Miller explained. "It must be a system: one that prioritizes internal ideation and execution as seriously as cost control."

The new program builds on her signature "C-Suite Sales Mastery" framework - already known for helping clients land seven-figure deals with hospital executives. However, this is the first time Miller has turned her attention squarely toward transforming hospital leadership from buyers into builders.

Program Structure and Benefits

Lisa T. Miller's Hospital Entrepreneurship Strategy Program includes:

Executive-level workshops for identifying scalable internal ideas

Implementation pathways for monetizable services or partnerships

ROI analysis tools tailored for mission + margin alignment

Stakeholder alignment playbooks

On-call advisory support with Lisa T. Miller during rollout

"This is about more than growth," Miller noted. "It's about resilience. Hospitals need to future-proof their revenue strategies while staying aligned with patient-first care."

Proven Experience, New Direction

Lisa T. Miller has already helped healthcare leaders generate over $200 million in C-Suite sales and eliminate over $1 billion in waste through her previous firm, VIE Healthcare Consulting, which was acquired by Morgan Stanley Capital Partners in 2022.

Now, through her platform LisaTMiller.com, she works with hospital executives, founders, and private equity firms to help them gain direct access to healthcare C-Suites and build lasting value through innovative strategy.

Her widely referenced report, Selling To The Healthcare C-Suite, remains a cornerstone resource for healthcare commercial teams across the country. That report is available to download here.

Shifting the Paradigm in Hospital Strategy

Lisa T. Miller believes hospitals can no longer afford to separate innovation from daily operations. "Every hospital has clinical talent, operational know-how, and patient access. What's often missing is the commercialization mindset," she said. "My job is to help them build it."

Early interest in the program has come from CFOs, CMOs, and strategy leaders seeking a structured approach to growth that doesn't compromise patient care.

For more information on the Hospital Entrepreneurship Strategy Program or to book a consultation, visit LisaTMiller.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/253828

SOURCE: The Empathy Firm