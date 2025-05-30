Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 30.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Doppelt auf Infrastruktur gesetzt: Auf den Excel-Deal haben Investoren gewartet
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
28.05.25 | 17:51
9,150 Euro
+2,23 % +0,200
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,7508,95018:29
8,8008,90018:29
PR Newswire
30.05.2025 18:00 Uhr
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 30

30 May 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 39,528 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 750.117p. The highest price paid per share was 753.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 745.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0051% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 531,474,968 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 776,765,080. Rightmove holds 10,814,032 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

1

746.600

16:02:44

527

746.400

16:00:42

520

746.200

15:58:22

458

745.800

15:55:07

814

745.600

15:48:43

346

746.600

15:40:24

395

746.600

15:40:24

264

747.400

15:36:04

200

747.400

15:36:04

200

747.400

15:35:58

158

747.400

15:35:58

689

748.200

15:29:07

729

748.200

15:22:18

783

748.800

15:18:37

821

749.000

15:15:27

776

748.600

15:03:46

801

749.800

14:58:26

791

750.200

14:56:40

308

751.000

14:47:00

392

751.000

14:47:00

697

750.800

14:41:47

756

751.800

14:35:02

725

751.200

14:30:10

733

751.800

14:24:02

758

752.000

14:24:00

800

751.400

14:01:17

730

751.400

13:51:31

727

751.600

13:43:27

780

752.000

13:43:27

789

752.000

13:43:27

838

750.000

13:09:34

682

751.400

13:05:13

605

749.800

12:44:21

189

749.800

12:44:21

85

750.200

12:33:23

752

750.200

12:33:23

682

750.200

12:20:01

832

751.400

12:02:52

756

752.400

11:51:23

707

751.400

11:35:05

18

751.400

11:35:05

10

751.400

11:35:05

692

751.600

11:19:59

743

752.200

11:08:33

689

751.200

10:54:25

781

752.000

10:48:07

684

751.800

10:36:26

231

751.200

10:21:31

588

751.200

10:21:31

704

752.000

10:15:29

835

752.800

10:05:42

921

753.000

10:05:42

760

751.400

09:50:21

819

751.400

09:30:45

808

749.600

09:21:39

673

750.600

09:10:01

19

750.600

09:10:01

688

751.000

09:00:00

649

750.600

08:50:04

72

750.600

08:50:04

685

750.800

08:45:59

746

746.800

08:34:34

732

747.400

08:22:37

818

746.400

08:13:54

727

747.400

08:06:28

840

747.000

08:00:09


© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.