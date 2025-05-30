Anzeige
Freitag, 30.05.2025
Doppelt auf Infrastruktur gesetzt: Auf den Excel-Deal haben Investoren gewartet
30.05.2025 18:02 Uhr
Glidewell Welcomes Dr. Bushra Imam as Director of Education and Integration

Accomplished digital dentistry expert aims to optimize full-arch implant workflows for both the lab and clinicians.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 30, 2025 / Glidewell is proud to further its commitment to helping clinicians excel in full-arch implant solutions with the addition of Dr. Bushra Imam to the Glidewell Implant Department.

Dr. Bushra Imam

Dr. Bushra Imam

Dr. Imam is a general practitioner who brings nearly 15 years of experience in the full-arch implant and digital dentistry field. Her legacy is rooted in helping dentists find synergy between the surgical and restorative phases of implant dentistry, specifically focusing on patient-centric techniques and a minimally invasive treatment approach. Dr. Imam has become an authority in her field, collaborating and lecturing with leading clinicians, as well as working with top companies in the industry.

"I'm excited to spearhead a renewal of the Glidewell Implant Department while serving as Director of Education and Integration," said Dr. Imam. "The capabilities of Glidewell's lab make it one of the easiest to work with for dental restorations of any kind, and we will continue to improve based on doctor feedback."

Dr. Imam joined Glidewell in January 2025 with a mission to expand and refine the lab's support for both digital and analog workflows. Under her leadership, Glidewell now supports a wide range of full-arch workflows, including photogrammetry, Shining 3D intraoral photogrammetry, OPTISPLINT® verification jigs, and Inclusive® Full-Arch Scan Bodies. A fully integrated comprehensive workflow - from same-day provisional delivery on the day of surgery to final prosthesis - will soon be available, complete with stackable surgical guides that enhance precision and predictability.

"Glidewell has long been a trusted provider of full-arch implant solutions," said Dzevad Ceranic, executive vice president of lab operations at Glidewell. "With Dr. Imam's expertise, we're doubling down on innovation to help clinicians achieve outstanding surgical and restorative outcomes."

These advancements reinforce Glidewell's mission to empower dentists with the tools and support needed to deliver world-class care. For more information, visit glidewell.com.

All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners.

Contact Information

Eldon Thompson
Sr. Director of Marketing
mail@glidewelldental.com

.

SOURCE: Glidewell



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/glidewell-welcomes-dr.-bushra-imam-as-director-of-education-and-integ-1033325

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
