Corcoran Reverie and Cultural Arts Alliance of Walton County Present "Unframed: A Curated Evening of Art & Architecture" at Grace Point on 30A

Luxury real estate brokerage Corcoran Reverie set to debut renowned artist Justin Gaffrey's 30A inspired piece, 'Original Seascape' at the firm's premier event celebrating the vibrant synergy of local art, innovative design, and community spirit, in the coveted Grace Point community.

SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 30, 2025 / On Thursday, June 5, 2025, Corcoran Reverie invites the community to Unframed: A Curated Evening of Art & Architecture, a premier event celebrating the vibrant synergy of local art, innovative design, and community spirit. Set against the backdrop of the stunning residence at 264 Grace Point Way in the coveted Grace Point community on 30A, this immersive experience showcases Walton County's creative vitality.

"Original Seascape"

Justin Gaffrey, 2023 24x36x2.75 / Acrylic on Wood Panel

In partnership with the Cultural Arts Alliance of Walton County (CAA) and renowned local artist Justin Gaffrey, Unframed transforms a beautifully designed coastal home into a dynamic gallery and architectural showcase. Attendees will enjoy curated works from select CAA artists, alongside Gaffrey's signature bold, sculptural masterpieces-pieces that have become synonymous with 30A's thriving art scene.

This event is energized and supported by some fantastic local champions:

Sun, Surf & Sand Insurance Services, as our Brilliant Presenting Sponsor , helping turn this artful night into a reality. View their award-winning offerings at sunsurfsandins.com

Colony Bank's own Lisa Canup - our Wine Sponsor, pouring the perfect glass to toast creativity and community. Connect with her directly at colony.bank/bankers/lisacanup

Beyond celebrating local talent, the event supports community-inspiring initiatives. Both the CAA and Gaffrey will donate original artwork to be raffled, with proceeds benefiting ongoing arts programs and outreach. Gaffrey's donation will also support Hope Lodge in Birmingham, Alabama, honoring the memory of Lesly Simon-a cherished community member and brave breast cancer warrior who passed earlier this year.

Justin Gaffrey, a self-taught artist based in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, is known for his bold, textured palette knife paintings and sculptural works inspired by the Gulf Coast's natural beauty. Since 2001, he has created a distinctive style that explores nature, memory, and human experience through vibrant landscapes and innovative materials. His gallery off Scenic Highway 30A offers an immersive experience into his evolving artistic world rooted in the coastal environment.

"Lesly believed in creating space for others-through her faith, her friendships, and her fight," said Hilary Farnum-Fasth, Broker and Owner of Corcoran Reverie. "We are honored to celebrate her legacy by supporting a place that brought her hope and comfort."

Unframed takes place on Thursday, June 5th, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. The event welcomes brokers, community supporters, and invited guests for an inspiring evening of art, architecture, and community connection.

To RSVP or learn more, visit ReverieRSVP.com.

About Corcoran Reverie

Corcoran Reverie is a premier real estate brokerage and an affiliate of Corcoran Group LLC - a leading residential real estate firm headquartered in New York City. Across its network of more than 150 offices and 4,900+ agents worldwide, the Corcoran brand has been a leader in residential real estate for nearly 50 years, serving key urban, suburban, and resort markets internationally, including the Bahamas, Turks & Caicos, Cabo, Portugal, and Italy. Locally rooted and globally connected, Corcoran Reverie is proud to have been recognized as a 2024 RealTrends Top 500 brokerage. For more information, visit corcoranreverie.com

About the Cultural Arts Alliance of Walton County

The CAA champions visual arts education, exhibitions, and outreach, enriching Walton County's cultural landscape and supporting local artists. Their mission is to foster a vibrant arts community that benefits residents and visitors alike. For more information, visit www.culturalartsalliance.com.

Contact Information:

Corey Birger

Chief Operating Officer

corey.birger@corcorangroup.com

850.454.6693

