Doppelt auf Infrastruktur gesetzt: Auf den Excel-Deal haben Investoren gewartet
30.05.2025
Action Against Hunger Statement on Gaza Humanitarian Aid Distribution

Update from on the ground

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 30, 2025 / Published by Action Against Hunger.

Contact media@actionagainsthunger.org for inquiries.

Action Against Hunger remains deeply committed to addressing the catastrophic humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where the entire population faces severe hunger, displacement, and grave suffering. Our priority is the swift, safe, and impartial delivery of lifesaving assistance to civilians in need, in accordance with humanitarian principles.

Action Against Hunger has not endorsed (and will not endorse), nor agreed to collaborate with any mechanism that does not comply with fundamental humanitarian principles.

Action Against Hunger firmly supports the UN-coordinated response as the most viable, principled, and immediately actionable framework for large-scale aid delivery. This system has been tested, is already operational, and remains the best pathway to reach those most in need without delay. We cannot afford to divert attention or resources from proven mechanisms when lives hang in the balance.

We urgently call for an immediate ceasefire, the unconditional release of all hostages, and full, unhindered humanitarian access to Gaza. Action Against Hunger continues to advocate for all parties to uphold international humanitarian law and ensure the protection of civilians.

***

Action Against Hunger leads the global movement to end hunger. We innovate solutions, advocate for change, and reach 21 million people every year with proven hunger prevention and treatment programs. As a nonprofit that works across over 55 countries, our 8,900 dedicated staff members partner with communities to address the root causes of hunger, including climate change, conflict, inequity, and emergencies. We strive to create a world free from hunger, for everyone, for good.

Action Against Hunger has been assisting the population in Gaza for more than 20 years. Responding to the escalating crisis, our teams have mobilized to provide hot meals and fresh and dry food, distribute hygiene kits, connect people with shelters, and truck clean water into communities. Since the start of the conflict, under restricted access and frequent blackouts, Action Against Hunger has assisted more than one million people in Gaza and the West Bank.

