Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 30-May-2025 / 17:04 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 30 May 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 30 May 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 69,679 Highest price paid per share: 109.40p Lowest price paid per share: 108.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 108.7079p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 312,035,741 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (312,035,741) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 108.7079p 69,679

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 698 109.00 09:27:45 00338595597TRLO1 XLON 4 109.00 09:28:34 00338596182TRLO1 XLON 1596 109.00 09:28:57 00338596442TRLO1 XLON 1200 109.00 09:29:25 00338596781TRLO1 XLON 86 108.80 09:29:26 00338596793TRLO1 XLON 85 108.80 09:29:26 00338596794TRLO1 XLON 600 109.00 09:30:20 00338597452TRLO1 XLON 500 109.00 09:30:52 00338597759TRLO1 XLON 700 109.00 09:39:43 00338602743TRLO1 XLON 600 109.00 10:12:01 00338622094TRLO1 XLON 400 109.00 10:12:34 00338622349TRLO1 XLON 722 109.00 10:45:59 00338661977TRLO1 XLON 704 109.00 10:54:29 00338679611TRLO1 XLON 704 108.80 10:54:45 00338680140TRLO1 XLON 500 109.00 11:20:56 00338685622TRLO1 XLON 400 109.00 11:21:28 00338685633TRLO1 XLON 200 109.00 11:25:16 00338685703TRLO1 XLON 300 109.00 11:37:48 00338686243TRLO1 XLON 200 109.00 11:53:33 00338687662TRLO1 XLON 200 109.00 11:54:01 00338687682TRLO1 XLON 200 109.00 12:13:38 00338688148TRLO1 XLON 200 109.00 12:49:57 00338688756TRLO1 XLON 7 108.80 12:50:05 00338688765TRLO1 XLON 4 109.00 12:59:56 00338689031TRLO1 XLON 242 109.40 13:06:21 00338689243TRLO1 XLON 598 109.40 13:06:21 00338689244TRLO1 XLON 1458 109.40 13:09:31 00338689404TRLO1 XLON 729 109.40 13:09:31 00338689405TRLO1 XLON 196 109.40 13:10:23 00338689601TRLO1 XLON 1568 109.40 13:10:23 00338689602TRLO1 XLON 392 109.00 13:10:24 00338689611TRLO1 XLON 1076 109.00 13:10:24 00338689612TRLO1 XLON 60 109.20 13:23:47 00338690036TRLO1 XLON 77 109.00 13:29:31 00338690215TRLO1 XLON 1319 109.00 13:29:31 00338690216TRLO1 XLON 240 108.80 13:29:49 00338690221TRLO1 XLON 683 109.00 13:35:24 00338690398TRLO1 XLON 359 109.00 14:20:36 00338691412TRLO1 XLON 246 108.80 14:50:00 00338692761TRLO1 XLON 359 108.80 14:50:00 00338692762TRLO1 XLON 79 108.80 14:50:00 00338692763TRLO1 XLON 684 108.80 14:50:00 00338692764TRLO1 XLON 684 108.80 14:50:00 00338692765TRLO1 XLON 684 108.80 14:50:00 00338692766TRLO1 XLON 684 108.80 14:50:00 00338692767TRLO1 XLON 200 108.80 14:50:05 00338692776TRLO1 XLON 300 108.80 14:50:48 00338692823TRLO1 XLON 226 108.80 14:53:04 00338692958TRLO1 XLON 1 108.80 14:53:43 00338692976TRLO1 XLON 1384 109.20 15:04:18 00338693363TRLO1 XLON 198 109.20 15:05:14 00338693382TRLO1 XLON 1353 109.20 15:10:37 00338693534TRLO1 XLON 506 108.80 15:11:23 00338693566TRLO1 XLON 2270 108.80 15:11:23 00338693567TRLO1 XLON 621 108.80 15:13:46 00338693620TRLO1 XLON 415 108.80 15:26:08 00338694040TRLO1 XLON 1528 109.00 15:26:09 00338694042TRLO1 XLON 100 109.00 15:26:17 00338694064TRLO1 XLON 683 109.00 15:26:17 00338694065TRLO1 XLON 230 109.00 15:32:05 00338694199TRLO1 XLON 593 109.00 15:32:05 00338694200TRLO1 XLON 2074 109.00 15:32:08 00338694205TRLO1 XLON 400 109.00 15:42:27 00338694550TRLO1 XLON 793 108.80 15:43:51 00338694624TRLO1 XLON 593 108.80 15:43:51 00338694625TRLO1 XLON 455 108.80 15:47:23 00338694926TRLO1 XLON 500 108.80 15:58:58 00338695728TRLO1 XLON 683 108.80 15:58:58 00338695729TRLO1 XLON 1472 108.60 15:58:58 00338695730TRLO1 XLON 2088 108.60 15:58:58 00338695731TRLO1 XLON

