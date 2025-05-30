PharmaLink Announces Facility Expansion to Double Capacity and Support Automation

LARGO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 30, 2025 / PharmaLink, a leader in pharmaceutical reverse distribution and returns management, today unveiled plans for a more than 50,000-square-foot expansion of its flagship operations center that will bring the overall total square footage of the facility to 150,000 square feet. The new space, scheduled to open in June 2025, will more than double PharmaLink's processing capacity, positioning the company to onboard additional manufacturer, chain pharmacy, and wholesale clients while continuing to deliver world-class service to the entire pharmaceutical supply chain.

"Demand for efficient and compliant returns and recall solutions has never been higher," said Thierry Beckers, CEO of PharmaLink. "By investing in this new facility and state-of-the-art automation, we're ensuring our partners that we have the scale and technology they need to navigate an increasingly complex reverse distribution process today and for years to come."

Best-in-Class Automation Coming November 2025

The expansion makes room for a suite of advanced robotic systems and proprietary workflow software that will go live in November 2025. These innovations are designed to:

Boost throughput and accuracy by automating high-volume sortation, scanning, and data capture tasks.

Shorten client cycle times -accelerating credit reconciliation and product disposition.

Enhance compliance & transparency with enhanced tracking and reporting.

Support sustainability goals by optimizing processing and reducing waste.

"Our new automation platform isn't just about speed, it's about smarter, safer handling of every unit that passes through our doors," added Ray Bodamer, Vice President, Operations. "That translates directly into bulletproof compliance and increased quality for our customers."

Expanding Value Across the Supply Chain

PharmaLink's enlarged footprint and technology upgrades will allow the company to:

Process millions more product units annually , ensuring ample capacity to support large customers in all classes of trade and recall events.

Create dozens of skilled jobs in operations, IT, and quality assurance at the Largo, FL campus.

