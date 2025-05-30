Med-X, Inc. Launches Regulation A+ Public Offering to Advance Scientifically Validated, Eco-Friendly Professional Pest Control and Pain Management Solutions

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 30, 2025 / Med-X, Inc., a leading pioneer of eco-friendly pest control and wellness solutions, announces the launch of a Regulation A+ equity financing round, aiming to raise up to $10 million through the sale of common stock at $4.00 per share with a $600 minimum. This public offering is open to most individuals aged 18 and over, providing an opportunity to invest directly in Med-X via the company's crowdfunding portal (the "Public Offering").

At the forefront of Med-X's multiple product offerings is the flagship product line Nature-Cide , an eco-friendly pest control solution derived from various natural essential oils. The ingredients in Nature-Cide formulations have been scientifically recognized for their insecticidal properties. A 2019 non-sponsored study published in the Florida Journal of Mosquito Control found that a Nature-Cide formulation containing clove and cottonseed oils was more effective against adult mosquitoes than three synthetic pyrethroid-based chemical products that are commonly used by professional pest control applicators for mosquito control globally.

Further research underscores the efficacy of these types of essential oils in pest management operations. A 2024 article in the journal Agriculture highlights the biocidal, repellent, and antifeedant effects of essential oils, noting their potential as natural alternatives to synthetic pesticides. Med-X is strategically positioned at the intersection of rising consumer demand for sustainable and chemical-free solutions in industries ranging from professional pest control and agriculture to public health and disaster relief. The Nature-Cide product line offers unique proprietary, minimum-risk pesticide solutions that are state EPA-registered and widely adopted by professionals and consumers alike. With a variety of verified consumer reviews on Amazon Prime , the brand continues to demonstrate a broad and strong product-market fit.

Med-X continues to expand Nature-Cide's global footprint, with recent product placements in Thailand, Singapore, and New Zealand. The company is actively pursuing registrations in multiple Asian countries, Australia, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South America - collaborating with international distributors such as Ensystex and Anasac . In North America, distribution partnerships with Target Specialty Products , Veseris , and Site-One are helping to facilitate future market penetration in Canada, the Caribbean, and Central America.

CEO Matthew Mills emphasizes that the Regulation A+ public offering should enable Med-X to accelerate growth and pursue a direct listing on a national stock exchange, with aspirations to join the NASDAQ under the reserved symbol "MXRX." The Company plans to engage with the investment community through presentations at various investor conferences, supported by strategic partnerships with investor relations firm MZ Group and investment bank Maxim Group .

Med-X remains committed to delivering sustainable, long-term value to shareholders by advancing natural, scientifically supported pest control pain management solutions that prioritize safety and environmental responsibility as well as sustainability.

About Med-X, Inc.

Med-X, Inc. is an innovator in minimum-risk pest control and wellness products, dedicated to developing safe, effective, and environmentally friendly solutions. The company's flagship Nature-Cide products are designed to be safe for use around people, pets, and the environment when used as directed. They are free from harmful synthetic chemicals, offering a responsible and sustainable choice for pest control in residential, commercial, and agricultural settings. The products are also non-flammable and manufactured in the USA, adhering to stringent quality controls.

For more information, please visit www.medx-rx.com .

