DAVID'S BRIDAL CORPORATE: David's Bridal and Generation Tux Announce Exclusive Shop-in-Shop Partnership, Offering the Complete Wedding Wardrobe for the Entire Party - All in One Place at an Industry-Leading Price

David's Continues Menswear Expansion with Generation Tux Partnership, further creating an integrated shopping destination for brides, grooms, and wedding parties, combining David's Bridal's expansive retail presence with Generation Tux's premium menswear rental offerings

KING OF PRUSSIA, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 30, 2025 / David's Bridal, Inc. ("David's"), the nation's leading bridal and special occasion authority, announces its newest strategic menswear partnership, selecting Generation Tux , the leading tuxedo and suit rental destination, as the exclusive in-store menswear shop-in-shop brand. Together, David's and Generation Tux provide a seamless one-stop experience for wedding parties with the best offers in the industry for tuxedo and suit rentals. As part of this innovative program, David's will dedicate space starting with 10 locations, adding more stores on a weekly rolling basis, until the entire fleet is outfitted to showcase Generation Tux's best-selling suit and tuxedo styles. The full expansion in all David's locations will take place by the end of this year, but can be shopped sooner using virtual stylists. Customers can take advantage of the unprecedented offer when five people in the party rent, the groom's rental is free + additional limited time 20% off for David's Diamond Loyalty Members.

David's proudly selected Generation Tux as its newest menswear partner for its superior fit, hands-on service, range of sizes, and ability to color match its menswear selection to David's color swatches, ensuring a seamless and perfectly coordinated wedding party experience. Generation Tux's sample inventory is available in a range of sizes with digital ordering, all supported by trained David's stylists. The shop-in-shop displays will highlight the most popular styles, provide swatch books for customers to touch and feel fabrics, and interactive signage to inspire grooms and groomsmen to begin their formalwear journey. Customers will experience hands-on assistance while exploring Generation Tux's full collection and placing orders directly from GenerationTux.com . With a fully online custom-fit program and virtual stylists, Generation Tux handles all fittings virtually, delivering suits and tuxedos to customers' doors 14 days before their event.

The program is designed to deliver a seamless, elevated experience that simplifies the wedding planning journey from dress to tie. By integrating Generation Tux into the bridal styling process, the partnership offers a cohesive approach to dressing, including party management to easily invite, assign and track progress for wedding parties from online fittings to payment, no matter where each person is located.

"Through our partnership with Generation Tux, we know we are offering the highest quality product to our customers, and doing it at the best possible prices," said Elina Vilk, President and Chief Business Officer of David's Bridal. "For over 70 years, brides have trusted us to ensure they feel beautiful on their big day. We're ready and excited to offer the same to grooms online and exclusively in 10 select stores, with more to come."

Each in-store program will be anchored by trained stylists and sales associates, equipped to provide expert guidance. This digital-first experience lets brides connect their wedding parties to ensure a seamless collaboration by exploring Generation Tux's complete online catalog, asking questions, comparing options, and placing orders directly from in-store iPads. This intuitive setup bridges the digital and physical worlds, combining the convenience of online shopping with the personal touch of an in-store consultation.

"We're thrilled to partner with David's Bridal to offer a seamless, head-to-toe wedding style experience for couples and their wedding parties," said Jason Jackson, President of Generation Tux. "This collaboration brings together two trusted brands with a shared commitment to convenience, quality, and exceptional service, making it easier than ever for couples to coordinate their looks from 'yes' to 'I do."

The partnership also brings a host of customer benefits, including a free home try-on program for grooms, convenient at-home fitting and delivery, and easy returns after the event. With stylish, modern options to fit every body type and a process ideal for accommodating out-of-town wedding party members, Generation Tux makes it easier than ever to outfit the entire group. This one-stop solution for today's modern weddings even allows brides to earn points through David's Diamond Loyalty program, the wedding industry's first loyalty program.

To learn more about the collaboration, preview looks from the collection and shop, visit www.DavidsBridal.com and @davidsbridal on TikTok and Instagram.

For additional assets, please see media kit here .

###

About David's Bridal

With over 70 years of experience dressing people for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal is built on the ethos of making dreams happen. David's Bridal is dedicated to creating innovative solutions that serve wedding and special occasion consumers and the industry at large.

David's boasts the industry's only loyalty program, the Diamond Loyalty Program . This program, with almost 3 million members, provides perks and deals from partners like Generation Tux , Shutterfly , Little Tuxedos and much more, including the opportunity to win a free honeymoon. Additionally, Pearl by David's offers consumers a wedding website, universal wedding registry, robust wedding checklist , and a new vendor marketplace that beautifully pairs brides with their perfect vendor partners.

Pearl Media Network allows advertisers to tap into David's Bridal unmatched market reach to authentically connect with consumers through content across the web, social, podcast, streaming, video, in-store and more. Under the Pearl Media umbrella is Love Stories by David's, the top wedding media brand taking a digital-first approach to wedding content and inspiration with over 20M viewers per month across content platforms, including the wedding industry's sole podcast network, streaming TV and Snap Discover channels, and largest YouTube and TikTok channels, and a library of over 30,000 real wedding videos. Each video comes equipped with wedding data and details, contributing to a marketplace of over 60,000 wedding professionals to help couples better dream about, research and plan their big day.

With more than 190 stores across the US, Canada, and franchise locations in Mexico, David's Bridal offers the convenience of one-stop shopping for every magical event in her life, including weddings, Quinceañera, graduations, proms, communions, or simply making the world her runway and beyond. To learn more about David's Bridal, visit www.DavidsBridal.com , download the Planning App , and connect on social media through Instagram , YouTube , Pinterest , Facebook , X , TikTok , and LinkedIn .

About Generation Tux

Generation Tux, the leader in online suit and tuxedo rentals, offers an elevated and personal experience to help consumers find high-quality and affordable formalwear options for life's biggest events. Founded by industry pioneer George Zimmer, Generation Tux believes that you shouldn't have to compromise on the perfect look because a style is out of stock or out of your price range. Generation Tux builds your style with their collection of luxury suits/tuxedos and hundreds of accessories, as well as services like free fabric swatches, expert styling, virtual consultations, free home try-on, guaranteed 14-day shipping nationwide, and more - all without ever leaving the comfort of your home.

MEDIA CONTACT:

David's Bridal

mediarequests@dbi.com

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O2GCf89nv58





SOURCE: DAVID'S BRIDAL CORPORATE

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/davids-bridal-and-generation-tux-announce-exclusive-shop-in-shop-partn-1033594