Freitag, 30.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Doppelt auf Infrastruktur gesetzt: Auf den Excel-Deal haben Investoren gewartet
WKN: A2PQ7G | ISIN: SE0012853455 | Ticker-Symbol: 6EQ
Tradegate
30.05.25 | 16:41
25,940 Euro
-0,99 % -0,260
30.05.2025 20:24 Uhr
Number of shares and votes in EQT

  • Cancellation of 6,899,011 ordinary shares held in treasury by EQT
  • The cancellation was resolved by the Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2025
  • As of 30 May 2025, there are 1,177,185,346 shares outstanding in EQT

STOCKHOLM, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The total number of shares and votes in EQT AB (publ) ("EQT") has decreased by 6,899,011 shares and votes during May 2025 as a result of a cancellation of 6,899,011 ordinary shares held in treasury by EQT. The cancellation was resolved by the Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2025 on 27 May 2025, in line with EQT's intention to off-set over time the dilution impact from shares delivered to participants in EQT's Share and Option Programs.

The number of shares and votes in EQT as of 30 May 2025 is set out in the table below.


Ordinary shares

Class C shares1

Total

Number of issued shares2

1,234,611,900
(1,234,611,900 votes)

496,056
(49,605.6 votes)

1,235,107,956
(1,234,661,505.6 votes)

Number of shares owned by EQT AB3

57,922,610

-

57,922,610

Number of outstanding shares

1,176,689,290
(1,176,689,290 votes)

496,056
(49,605.6 votes)

1,177,185,346
(1,176,738,895.6 votes)

1 Carry one tenth (1/10) of a vote

2 Total number of shares in EQT AB, i.e. including the number of shares owned by EQT AB and the number of shares outstanding

3 EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings

This press release is published for regulatory reasons.

Contact

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

This is information that EQT AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 18:00 CET on 30 May 2025.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/number-of-shares-and-votes-in-eqt,c4157206

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4157206/3479583.pdf

EQT - Number of shares and votes (30 May 2025)

https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/eqt-group,c3413963

EQT Group

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/number-of-shares-and-votes-in-eqt-302469735.html

