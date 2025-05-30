Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2025) - Very Polite Agency is pleased to announce it is a Gold Sponsor at the Centurion One Capital 6th Annual LA Summit held at the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel from Monday, June 2nd to Thursday, June 5th, 2025, in Los Angeles, California.

This four-day invitation only and curated event will feature:

public and private companies across emerging and growth sectors

highly selective audience of global growth investors

insightful panel discussions led by globally renowned experts and thought leaders

VIP networking events and a captivating entertainment program

Centurion One Capital 6th Annual LA Summit

Format: Presentations, Panel Discussions and 1 X 1 Investor Meetings

Presentation Dates: Wednesday, June 4th and Thursday, June 5th, 2025

Time: 9:00 AM PDT - 5:00 PM PDT

Venue: The Beverly Hills Hotel

For more information and registration details, please visit: https://www.centuriononecapital.com/la-summit.

Very Polite Agency is looking forward to attending this landmark event and having the opportunity to engage with industry leaders and global growth investors and building meaningful relationships and exploring the next wave of growth companies shaping North America's future.

About Very Polite Agency

Very Polite Agency is an internationally integrated communications and creative agency with studios in Vancouver and Toronto, Canada. We help brands forge lasting relationships with consumers across a range of platforms, on a global scale. We think differently, with a focus on emotional resonance, connection, and responsiveness. Our approach is driven by innovative strategy and a 360-degree perspective that considers both the brand and the audience at every stage.

We are built on the premise that agencies should operate as integrated internal partners - not external counterparts, and as such, we are selective, choosing to work with brands that resonate with us culturally and creatively. Like us, our clients are driven, passionate and have an innate desire to do good great things.

Learn more about Very Polite Agency at https://weareverypolite.com.

About Centurion One Capital

Centurion One Capital ("Centurion One") is the premier independent Investment Banking firm dedicated to fueling the growth and success of growth companies in North America. With an unwavering commitment to delivering comprehensive financial solutions and strategic guidance, Centurion One is a trusted strategic partner and catalyst to propel issuers to unlock their full potential.

Our team comprises seasoned professionals who combine extensive financial expertise with deep knowledge of various sectors. We take a proactive and results-driven approach, working closely with our clients to develop tailored strategies and execute transactions that maximize value and drive long-term success.

Centurion One - Empowering Growth. Driving Innovation. Partnering for Success.

For more information about Centurion One, visit www.centuriononecapital.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/254028

SOURCE: Centurion One Capital Corp.