Monterey, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2025) - After months of anticipation, Formula 100 has officially launched its complete range of premium bicycle care products to the U.S. market at the 2025 Sea Otter Classic bicycle event. Formulated and manufactured in Germany, the collection includes everything cyclists need for professional-level bike care-from Bike Wash and Spray & Wipe Express Wash to Chain + Drivetrain Cleaner, three distinct bicycle chain lubes, the Ride + Shine Color Rejuvenator, an ultra-premium Microfiber Detailing Cloth, to a Precision Chain Cleaning Brush.

Engineered entirely in-house by Formula 100's expert team of scientists, chemical engineers and application technicians, every product is a result of their Precision German Formulations. Rigorous lab testing and benchmarking ensure superior results across a wide range of cycling conditions and performance parameters.

Formula 100 products are compatible with all types of bicycles and eBikes, across every bike discipline including road cycling, gravel riding, mountain bike, BMX, and trials riding. Formula 100 products are now rapidly expanding in retail availability. They can be purchased directly via www.formula100.com, on Amazon, and through leading bike shops and specialty bike distributors nationwide.

