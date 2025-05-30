Zayed Law Offices Personal Injury Attorneys Expands to Miami

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 30, 2025 / Zayed Law Offices Personal Injury Attorneys is excited to open our new office in Miami , Florida , extending our commitment to helping injured individuals in the Sunshine State. Our mission remains the same: to take on complex and catastrophic injury cases, securing the compensation our clients need to heal and move forward with their lives.

Adam Zayed, Miami Personal Injury Lawyer

If you need help in Miami, Florida, don't hesitate to contact us by phone, online, or visit our new office. We offer a free consultation with a Miami personal injury lawyer and work on a contingency fee basis - no fees unless we win your case.

About Our Firm

The team at Zayed Law Offices Personal Injury Attorneys brings decades of experience and has recovered over $100 million in verdicts and settlements for our clients. Since the inception of our firm in Illinois, our mission has been to advocate for those harmed in catastrophic accidents.

Our attorneys have received recognition from organizations such as Super Lawyers , Best Lawyers , and the Million Dollar Advocates Forum . As we expand to Miami, we are committed to bringing the same pursuit of justice to ensure that every client receives the compensation they deserve.

Types of Accidents We Handle in Miami

At Zayed Law Offices Personal Injury Attorneys, we handle all types of accident cases in Florida, including the following and more:

Car accidents : Often caused by speeding, distracted driving, or driving under the influence.

Medical malpractice : If you've been injured due to a medical provider's negligence, we'll investigate and prove your case.

Motorcycle accidents : These often result in serious injuries. We fight to get the medical care and compensation you need.

Pedestrian accidents : Pedestrian accidents are often severe or fatal. We hold drivers accountable for your injuries and losses, ensuring you get the compensation you deserve.

Slip and fall accidents : These can occur in workplaces, restaurants, and public spaces. We'll investigate and hold property owners responsible for your injuries.

Truck accidents : Commercial trucks can cause serious damage or death when they are involved in collisions. We'll stand up to the trucking and insurance companies for you.

Wrongful death: Losing a loved one is always tragic. If a negligent party caused the death of your loved one, we'll hold them accountable.

Don't try to handle your case alone after you are injured due to negligence; our team is here to give you the help and support you need.

Proudly Serving the Sunshine State

Zayed Law Offices Personal Injury Attorneys is excited to announce the opening of our new office in Miami, Florida. If you have been injured in an accident, reach out to our team today. We'll put our experience and impressive track record to work for you. Visit or contact our Miami office for a free consultation - no case is too challenging for us.

