NRP Stone, Inc.: Uplift Aerospace Launches Lunar Time Capsule Experience at Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows

Guests at Fairmont Miramar Can Now Send Their Own Messages to the Moon as Part of a Historic Time Capsule Supporting STEM Education

SANTA MONICA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 30, 2025 / Uplift Aerospace (OTC PINK:NRPI) has expanded its collaboration with the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows to offer guests a unique opportunity to send personal messages on an upcoming mission to the Moon. As part of the Starborn Academy Moon Mission, hotel patrons can submit letters-hopes, dreams, or reflections-that will be digitally copied and etched onto a disc and included as part of a lunar time capsule artwork by astronaut and artist Dr. Sian Proctor.

The artwork will fly aboard Astrolab's FLIP rover, delivered to the Moon on Astrobotic Technology's Griffin Mission One (Griffin-1), which is part of NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative.

Proceeds from guest participation will fund science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) initiatives through Starborn Academy programs provided at no cost to local youth organizations and schools. To launch the initiative, Fairmont Miramar will host a Moon Mission: Message to the Future event for the local community on June 3, 2025, from 3:30-5:30 PM PDT at the hotel ( RSVP Link ). The event will feature virtual reality experiences, Moon Mission message-writing stations, and a keynote from Dr. Sian Proctor. Local youth will also have the chance to meet Dr. Proctor and participate in a private educational experience.

"By combining immersive education with real-world space missions, we're not only offering an unforgettable experience to Fairmont guests-we're building a bridge from Earth to the Moon that supports the next generation of explorers through STEM education with Starborn Academy programs," said Emily Higgins, Director of Education at Uplift Aerospace.

For more information on Starborn Academy and updates on its progress, visit www.starbornacademy.com or follow @upliftaerospace.

About Starborn Academy :

Starborn Academy is the education and workforce development division of Uplift Aerospace. Uplift Aerospace (Symbol:NRPI) is a space technology company based in Park City, Utah, advancing workforce development through immersive education, scientific research, and commercial spaceflight. Its software division, Starborn Academy, provides education and entertainment solutions that integrate training simulations with real-world experiences to build proficiency through hands-on, problem-based learning. Uplift also supports research and flight operations through partnerships with universities and research institutions.

About Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows :

Situated on?five expansive acres?on the bluff north of the Santa Monica pier overlooking the Pacific Ocean, Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows sits on what?was originally the private estate of the founder of Santa Monica, dating back to 1875. The historic hotel property is one of America's most celebrated and iconic hotel destinations due to its sprawling gardens, luxurious poolside accommodations, spectacular ocean views, and the fresh sea air. As the only beachside hotel with bungalows, the Fairmont Miramar continues to provide guests, celebrities, politicians, and notable figures a relaxing and luxurious environment in its suite of outlets including the?Lobby Lounge & Library, as well as FIG Restaurant,?and Soko.

About Astrolab

Astrolab is on a mission to move humanity forward to the next horizon by designing, building, and operating a fleet of multi-purpose rovers for all planetary surface needs. Formed by a highly specialized team of NASA veterans, former SpaceXers and JPL engineers, Astrolab is laser-focused on providing adaptive mobility solutions essential for life beyond Earth. In 2023, Astrolab announced an agreement with SpaceX to land a FLEX rover on the Moon as soon as late 2026. In 2024, NASA awarded the company a contract to advance the development of NASA's Lunar Terrain Vehicle (LTV) which will help Artemis astronauts explore more of the Moon's surface on future missions.

The Astrolab team has industry-leading experience in terrestrial and planetary robotics, electric vehicles, human spaceflight and more. Astrolab's depth of experience and strategic partnerships with a wide array of world-class institutions, including electric vehicle pioneer Venturi Group, enables the delivery of Lunar and Mars mobility offerings at maximum reliability, flexibility, and cost effectiveness. The company is headquartered in Hawthorne, California. For more information, visit astrolab.space or follow us on X, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Instagram.

About Sian Proctor & Space2Inspire

Dr. Sian Leo Proctor is a pioneering space artist, geoscientist, and commercial astronaut who made history as the first African-American woman to pilot a spacecraft during SpaceX's Inspiration4 mission. Born on Guam to a NASA contractor during the Apollo era, she holds advanced degrees in environmental science, geology, and science education, and taught geoscience for over 20 years. Her experiences as an analog astronaut and her time in orbit deeply shaped her Afrofuturist artwork, which explores themes of space, humanity, and Earth stewardship.

Media Contacts

Uplift Aerospace: Emily Higgins - emily.higgins@upliftaerospace.com

Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows: Cambria Mendez - fairmontmir@moderncurrencypr.com

Astrolab: John Taylor - john@astrolab.space (571) 437-4685

Sian Proctor: info@space2inspire.studio

Photo Credit: Dr. Sian Proctor

