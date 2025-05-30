Banyan Gold Corp.: Banyan Files Amended Technical Report on AurMac and Provides an Update on Hyland

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 30, 2025 / Banyan Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Banyan") (TSXV:BYN)(OTCQB:BYAGF) announces today that, as a result of a review by staff of the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC"), the Company is issuing the following news release regarding disclosure on the AurMac and Hyland Projects.

In connection with the review, the Company has filed an amended technical report entitled "Technical Report AurMac Property Mayo Mining District," dated May 23, 2025, with an effective date of February 6, 2025, prepared by Dino Pilotto P.Eng, Marc Jutras P.Eng, M.A.Sc, and Deepak Malhotra PhD, QP. Furthermore, the Company will be filing an updated Technical Report on the Hyland Project in the future; however, during the interim, the mineral resource on Hyland is stale dated and not supported by a compliant NI 43-101 technical report, and that the mineral resource should not be relied on until it has been verified and supported by a technical report.

The Company is amending the AurMac technical report to include: (i) disclosure on the Nitra Property; (ii) additional disclosure on Data Verification; (iii) the retraction, clarification and additions of disclosures pursuant to NI 43-101; (iv) revision and clarifications of consents of the qualified persons; and, (v) revisions to include technical information from the appendices into the report. There is no change to the size or scope of the AurMac resource estimate.

The AurMac technical report is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ and on the Company's website.

Qualified Persons

Duncan Mackay, P.Geo., VP of Exploration for Banyan Gold, is a "Qualified Person" as ?defined under National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release.

