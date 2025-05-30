Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2025) - Aether Catalyst Solutions, Inc. (CSE: ATHR) ("Aether" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has closed a final tranche of its previously-disclosed non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of units of the Company (each, a "Unit"). The tranche consisted of 5,904,668 Units at a price of $0.075 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $442,850. Together with the first tranche of the Offering, the Company has issued an aggregate of 16,000,000 Units for gross proceeds of $1,200,000.

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one additional Share at an exercise price of $0.15 per Share for a period of 18 months from the applicable closing date.

The tranche was completed pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions (the "LIFE Exemption") and, therefore, any securities issuable under the LIFE Exemption are not subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. An offering document related to the Offering is available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website www.aethercatalyst.com.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid aggregate cash commissions of $33,020 to eligible arm's length finders (each, a "Finder"), equal to 8% of the gross proceeds raised from purchasers introduced by such Finders, and issued an aggregate of 550,340 non-transferable common share purchase warrants (each, a "Finder's Warrant") to the same Finders, equal to 10% of the number of Units sold to purchasers introduced by such Finders. Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Share at an exercise price of $0.075 per Share for a period of 18 months from the date of issuance.

Both the Warrants and the Finder's Warrants are subject to acceleration such that if, during a period of 10 consecutive trading days prior to their respective expiry dates, the daily volume-weighted average trading price of the Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") or such other stock exchange where the majority of the trading volume occurs, exceeds $0.30 for each of those 10 consecutive days, the Company may, within 30 days of such an occurrence, give written notice to the holders of the Warrants and the Finder's Warrants that the securities will expire at 5:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on the 30th day following the giving of notice unless exercised by the holders prior to such date. Any Warrants or Finder's Warrants which remain unexercised at 5:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on the 30th day following the giving of such notice will expire at that time.

None of the securities referenced in this news release have been or will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any applicable state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) or persons in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering to fund its ongoing research activities, its joint development agreement project, its evaluation program with the Asian Tier-1 manufacturer, capital markets awareness, and for general working capital purposes. The Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the CSE.

ABOUT THE COMPANY:

Aether Catalyst Solutions, Inc. is focused on providing an order of magnitude cost reduction in automotive catalytic converter catalyst, while meeting, or exceeding government emission standards. Aether is working to quickly advance its technology through rapid screening of new materials directed at enhancing end of life conversion levels after accelerated aging. While Aether's primary focus has been automotive applications, the company is also developing catalysts to address small motors emissions - a significant contributor to urban air pollution.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") or any other securities regulatory authority has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this management prepared news release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR

DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/254070

SOURCE: Aether Catalyst Solutions, Inc.