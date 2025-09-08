Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2025) - Aether Catalyst Solutions, Inc. (CSE: ATHR) (FSE: 2QZ) (OTCBB: ATHHF) ("ATHR" or the "Company") - Aether is pleased to announce results of the Urban Small Motors Emissions Abatement Project (USMEAP) with the City of Burnaby during its fifth year.

Test Unit Catalyst Hours Accumulated Current NOx Conversion* 1 463 100 2 339 100 3 475 100 4 478 100 5 232 100 6 340 100 * Taken while mower is under load at full throttle.

Hours are expected to accumulate slowly through the rest of the summer as the seasonal heat and low rainfall cause grass growth to slow. Usage typically picks back up in the fall as temperatures cool and rainfall levels increase. The catalysts continue to perform very well. NOx conversion of 100% indicates that we are unable to measure any NO leaving the muffler after it passes through our catalyst.

Exhaust emissions standards are set by regulatory bodies like the EPA, ECCC or CARB. They define specific numerical targets that a particular class of engine must adhere to for a particular duration. Most motors of the size used on this equipment are expected to maintain their emissions standards for 1000 hours.

"Field tests provide powerful data," says Aether COO Taylor Procyk, "Not only do they provide technical nuance that can only come from exposure to a real environment of use, but they also provide much more convincing data for potential partners. Our field test has enabled us to study the SORE catalyst for approximately 500 hours now, and the unfaltering performance is making a strong case for the technology in this application."

Additionally, the Company is pleased to announce that it has engaged 1502656 BC Ltd.to provide investor relations services to the Company for an initial period of 6 months. Under the terms of the engagement, 1502656 BC Ltd. has been paid $300,000.

ABOUT THE CITY OF BURNABY:

The City of Burnaby is a vibrant city at the geographic centre of Metro Vancouver. It has an amazing natural environment, a strong cultural mosaic and thriving town centres. To meet the aggressive carbon reduction targets established by Burnaby City Council, a framework called This is Climate Action has been developed to guide how the City will put into action its commitment to be "carbon neutral" (no longer contributing to the carbon emissions that accelerate climate change) by 2050.

ABOUT THE COMPANY:

Aether Catalyst Solutions, Inc. is focused on providing an order of magnitude cost reduction in automotive catalytic converter catalyst, while meeting, or exceeding government emission standards. Aether is working to quickly advance its technology through rapid screening of new materials directed at enhancing end of life conversion levels after accelerated aging. While Aether's primary focus has been automotive applications, the company is also developing catalysts to address Small Off-Road Engine (SORE) emissions - a significant contributor to urban air pollution.

