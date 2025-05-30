Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2025) - Mineral Road Discovery Inc. (CSE: ROAD) (the "Company" or "ROAD") announces that, further to its news release of May 12, 2025, it has closed its non-brokered private placement and issued 666,666 shares at a price of $0.075 per share for proceeds of $50,000. Proceeds will be used for general working capital. All shares issued are subject to a four month hold period expiring October 1, 2025.

