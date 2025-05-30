Air Traffic Control Collegiate Program Certified to FAA Qualifications at SUNY Schenectady County Community College

SUNY Schenectady and Federal Aviation Administration Sign Agreement for College to Join Enhanced Air Traffic-Collegiate Training Initiative (AT-CTI) Program

SCHENECTADY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / May 30, 2025 / SUNY Schenectady County Community College and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) have signed an agreement for SUNY Schenectady to become the next school in the Enhanced Air Traffic-Collegiate Training Initiative (AT-CTI) program. SUNY Schenectady is only the sixth college or university across the country, and one of only two community colleges,?that the FAA has authorized to provide the same thorough curriculum and advanced training technology offered at the agency's Academy in Oklahoma City.

The Enhanced Initiative was created to allow qualified institutions to provide their students with equivalent FAA Academy Air Traffic Control curriculum and training. Graduates of the Enhanced AT-CTI offered at SUNY Schenectady, with FAA oversight, could be placed directly into a facility, if hired as Air Traffic Control Specialists. This means that students who graduate from the SUNY Schenectady program and pass the FAA-proctored Air Traffic Skills Assessment (ATSA) are able to bypass six months of training at the FAA site in Oklahoma City and can start working in an FAA tower. In addition to passing the ATSA, these graduates must meet medical and security requirements.

According to the FAA, "The program will increase the controller training pipeline and ensure graduates have the necessary skills to begin immediate facility training."

Dr. Steady Moono, College President, said, "SUNY Schenectady is proud to be at the forefront of responding to a critical, national need for qualified Air Traffic Controllers by partnering with the FAA on the new Enhanced AT-CTI program. This is an extraordinary opportunity for students to gain the same rigorous curriculum and training that the FAA provides at the Academy in Oklahoma City. We welcome students from across the country as they train to begin their careers in the Air Traffic Control industry. I would like to extend my sincere appreciation to Senator Chuck Schumer who called on the FAA to include SUNY Schenectady in its Enhanced AT-CTI program, noting that the College was uniquely qualified and ready to create a pipeline of students to enter this high-paying career and address the nationwide shortage."

New York Senator Chuck Schumer said, "Prepare for takeoff to better address the air traffic controller shortage because the FAA just approved SUNY Schenectady to join their prestigious Enhanced Air Traffic-Collegiate Training Initiative. As airports continue to struggle with the national air traffic controller shortage, I pushed to have Schenectady join this competitive program because they have proven themselves to be a leader in aviation training uniquely capable of helping equip students with the skill they need to enter this career. SUNY Schenectady's air traffic controller training program is ready to create a local pipeline of students to enter this high-paying field tasked with protecting the safety of our skies. I'm thrilled the FAA heeded my calls and is helping the next generation of air traffic controllers reach new heights right here in the Capital Region. I commend SUNY Schenectady President Dr. Steady Moono and the college's Aviation Program's leadership for this new milestone and a continued high standard of training of our next generation of controllers."

Gary Hughes, Chair of the Schenectady County Legislature, added, "We're grateful to Senator Schumer for his steadfast support of SUNY Schenectady and his efforts to address the national shortage of air traffic controllers. The FAA's designation highlights the strength of our Aviation Science and Air Traffic Control degree programs, which equip students with hands-on, career-ready training. With the College's new Enhanced status, students will have even more pathways to success-including the opportunity for direct placement into an air traffic control facility-and will help keep our skies safer across the country."

Graduates of the program earn their A.A.S. degrees in Air Traffic Control. SUNY Schenectady first began offering the degree program in ATC in 2012 and in January 2025 the College unveiled its new Air Traffic Control simulator, the largest and most comprehensive at a community college east of the Mississippi River.

The FAA-approved SUNY Schenectady ATC Simulator features:

Three ATC Tower stations for ultra-realistic training

Seven 75" monitors for 215 degrees of complete tower immersion

Four radar TRACON stations for multi-training scenarios and realism

ATSpeak which reinforces radar, tower, ramp, pilot, and airside driver phraseologies

Seven Remote Pilot stations for real human-voice responses and pilotage

FAA Academy Curriculum for the BEST in ATC Training

In addition to the ATC degree program, SUNY Schenectady offers an A.S. degree in Aviation Science: Pilot and an Aviation Science: Non-Pilot Administration and Management degree through the Division of Business and Professional Programs, among the College's 60 degrees, certificates, and microcredentials.

SUNY Schenectady is now accepting applications for the Enhanced AT-CTI program at www.sunysccc.edu/apply. Please contact the Office of Admissions at 518-381-1366 or admissions@sunysccc.edu for more information on how to apply.

