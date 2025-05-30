Kennedys CMK, LLP: Notice of Data Security Incident

BOWLING GREEN, KY / ACCESS Newswire / May 30, 2025 / The Pawn Company LLC is committed to protecting the privacy and security of its customer and employee information. We are writing regarding a data security incident that may have affected the personal information held by our company.

What Happened

On January 18, 2025, we became aware of technical issues related to its server. Upon discovery, it took immediate action to investigate the incident and secure its systems. We retained outside cyber counsel, as well as independent IT forensics specialists (at the direction of counsel) with expertise to investigate the incident. A thorough investigation revealed that an unauthorized actor gained access to its systems for a limited time approximately between January 17-18, 2025. After a detailed review of the data involved, it was determined that the unauthorized actor acquired certain personal information.

What Information Was Involved : The personal information involved is first and last name combined with driver license number of our customers between February 2013 to January 18, 2025. The incident also involved first and last name combined with social security number and driver license number of our past employees.

What Pawn Company Is Doing : We take this incident seriously. For individuals whose had their Social Security number impacted, we are providing those individuals with access to Single Bureau Credit Monitoring services at no cost. These services provide persons with alerts for 12 months from the date of enrollment when changes occur to your credit file. In addition, dedicated team and call center will be to provide support services and address inquiries concerning the incident, credit monitoring, identity protection services, and proactive fraud assistance to help with any questions that you might have. These services will be provided by HaystackID specializing in fraud assistance and remediation services.

If you believe you may have been affected by this incident and have not received a notification from us, please do not hesitate to contact our dedicated assistance line 877-840-9436 Monday through Friday between the hours of 9:00am and 9:00pm EST to confirm eligibility and receive a credit monitoring code if you are eligible. If you have any questions regarding the incident, please do not hesitate to contact us.

What Persons Can Do : To date, we are not aware of any reports of identity fraud or fraudulent activity involving personal information as a result of this incident. However, it is always prudent to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud by reviewing your credit reports and account statements for suspicious activity and to detect errors. If you discover any suspicious or unusual activity on your accounts, please promptly contact the financial institution or company. The Pawn Company has provided additional information below, which contains more information about steps you can take to help protect yourself against fraud and identity theft.

For More Information : Should you have any questions or concerns, please contact our dedicated assistance line with our dedicated call center at 877-840-9436, Monday through Friday between the hours of 9:00am and 9:00am eastern time, excluding major U.S. holidays. We stay committed to earning your trust in us and continue to be thankful for your support during this time.

