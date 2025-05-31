Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2025) - Spark Energy Minerals Inc. (CSE: SPRK) (OTC Pink: SPARF) (FSE: 8PC) ("Spark Energy" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to amend the exercise price of 15,000,0000 unlisted common share purchase warrants of the Company (the "Eligible Warrants") which were issued as part of the Company's acquisition of Tristar Energy Corp which closed on March 15, 2024. The Eligible Warrants are currently exercisable for one common share of the Company (each a "Common Share") at a price of $0.15 per Common Share, and expire on March 15, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. (Vancouver time).

Further to the Company's press release dated May 7, 2025, the Company now intends to amend the exercise price to $0.075 (the "Warrant Repricing") and has received Canadian Securities Exchange (the "Exchange") acceptance. All other terms of the Eligible Warrants will remain the same, including the expiry date of March 15, 2026. The Warrant Repricing will be effective as of June 2, 2025.

About Spark Energy Minerals Inc.

Spark Energy Minerals, Inc. is a Canadian company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of battery metals and mineral assets, with a particular emphasis on its substantial interests in Brazil. The Company's flagship project is the Arapaima Lithium project spanning 64,359 hectares in Brazil's renowned Lithium Valley, one of the most prolific mining regions in the world. This region is rapidly gaining global recognition for its vast deposits of lithium and rare earth minerals, positioning Brazil as a critical player in the global energy transition.

