Arctech Solar: Arctech to Supply 175 MW of Solar Trackers for Landmark Green Hydrogen Project in Oman

DUQM, Oman, May 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arctech, the global leader in solar tracking, racking, and BIPV solutions, has signed a strategic contract with ACME Cleantech Solutions Pvt. Ltd. a pure play fully integrated Renewable Energy Company in India with a diversified portfolio across solar, wind, hybrid and FDRE projects to supply 175 MWp of solar trackers for the 300 MTPD Green Ammonia Project in Duqm, Oman.

The project is located near the southeastern coast of Oman, a region characterized by coastal desert conditions including sandy soils, high wind speeds (up to 55 m/s), C5-level corrosion exposure, extreme temperatures and high levels of solar radiation, with an annual average of around 5,764 KWh/m2. The area's favourable climate, with high solar insolation, has made it a prime location for utility-scale solar projects.

Arctech will deploy its Signature 1P Single Axis Solar Tracking System Skyline II, engineered for harsh environments, to support the solar PV component powering one of the first large-scale green hydrogen production facilities in the region. The trackers will be delivered in phases starting from July 2025.

In recent years, Oman Power and Water Procurement Company (OPWP) has introduced renewable energy initiatives such as a new Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) project in Duqm. OPWP is actively working toward a diverse energy mix, aligning with the national target of sourcing 35-39% of electricity from renewables by 2040. This new partnership reinforces Oman's long-term vision and positions the Duqm region as a central hub in the global energy transition.

This milestone collaboration underscores Arctech's growing role in enabling renewable energy megaprojects worldwide. The Oman installation is a flagship initiative in industrial decarbonization-integrating solar power with next-gen hydrogen fuel technologies, setting new benchmarks in clean energy integration. Moreover, Arctech has an extensive track record of experience in numerous GW-scale large projects across the globe, which instils confidence in this partnership.

"We are pleased to partner with Arctech for our 300 MTPD Green Hydrogen project in Duqm, Oman. This collaboration marks an important milestone in our green hydrogen journey, and we are confident that Arctech's advanced tracking solutions and project execution capabilities will support us in achieving optimal energy efficiency and reliability under challenging coastal and high-wind site conditions," said by Vipin Aggarwal, VP of Procurement in Green Hydrogen and International Business.

