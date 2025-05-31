Anzeige
Samstag, 31.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Doppelt auf Infrastruktur gesetzt: Auf den Excel-Deal haben Investoren gewartet
31.05.2025 05:22 Uhr
Global Times: Fenjiu Captivates Milan at 2025 Chinese Brands Going Global Worldwide Tour

MILAN, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2025 Chinese Brands Going Global· Worldwide Tour" kicked off in Milan, Italy, with Chinese liquor giant Fenjiu taking center stage. Themed "New Quality Leads, Brands Set Sail," the event was guided by the Consulate General of People's Republic of China in Milan, hosted by the Global Times, and co-organized by Fenjiu International and the China Chamber of Commerce in Italy. It aimed to promote Chinese brands on the global stage and highlight their cultural significance.

Global Times

Fenjiu, a leading representative of Chinese baijiu culture, showcased its commitment to quality and cultural heritage. With its rich history, innovative spirit, and strategic approach, Fenjiu is poised to make a significant impact on the global stage, bridging the gap between "Chinese-famous liquor" and "world-famous liquor."

Zhang Weidong, General Manager of Shanxi Xinghuacun Fenjiu International Trade Co. Ltd., stressed that food and wine have long served as important "ambassadors" between China and Italy. He noted that while Italian wines and pizza are popular in China, Chinese baijiu, such as Fenjiu's Zhuyeqing liquor, has also gained a foothold in Italy, with a presence in Milan for over 40 years.

Zhang highlighted that Fenjiu's international success is not just about quality but also about culture. "Our products represent not only Chinese quality but also the rich Chinese culture," he said. Fenjiu has chosen to align with international standards and blaze a trail for the industry, leveraging its consistent quality and unique brewing techniques to tell a powerful story of globalization.

According to Zhang, Fenjiu's approach to global expansion includes two key paths: cultural immersion and market penetration. The company has used overseas Chinese networks to drive local consumption and has entered the local bar scene through cocktail mixology, creating a buzz among international consumers. To date, Fenjiu has expanded to over 60 countries and regions, with more than 100 distributors, 9,000 retail outlets, and 180 duty-free stores worldwide.

Geng Xiewei, Economic and Commercial Counsellor of Consulate General of People's Republic of China in Milan, noted that Chinese liquor companies have developed unique internationalization models by leveraging overseas Chinese networks and integrating with local cultures. "Fenjiu's successful entry into the Italian market through localization strategies sets a positive example for other Chinese brands," he said.

Cheng Xuan, President of the China Chamber of Commerce in Italy and General Manager of ICBC Milan Branch, described Europe as a "crucible" for global brands. He noted that the EU's high standards for product quality and environmental protection have helped Chinese companies build a reputation for excellence. Additionally, European consumers' preference for high-quality products has encouraged Chinese brands to launch premium offerings, fostering brand value and market positioning.

At a roundtable discussion on "Chinese Brands Going Global," Huo Xiaoli, Italy Business Director of Fenjiu International, shared insights on the company's strategies in Europe. She emphasized that brand internationalization is not just about exporting products but also about cultural dialogue and value resonance. In Italy, Fenjiu has focused on cultural engagement, hosting tastings, participating in international spirits fairs, and organizing Sino-Italian liquor cultural exchanges. These efforts aim to break cultural barriers and showcase Fenjiu's unique brewing wisdom and flavor profile.

Fenjiu has also adopted a "key cities + core channels" strategy, entering major international cities like Milan and Rome and partnering with high-end Chinese restaurants, gourmet supermarkets, and cocktail associations. Additionally, the company has engaged with younger consumers through innovative marketing campaigns.

Fenjiu's international journey began in 1992 with the establishment of its import-export company. Since then, it has continuously led Chinese baijiu in international standards and quality control. In recent years, Fenjiu has accelerated its globalization efforts, opening experience centers in Cologne, Singapore, and Macao, and becoming the official liquor of the 2023 BRICS Summit in South Africa.

Company: Global Times Online
Contact Person: Qin jing
Email: qinjing@huanqiu.com
Website: www.huanqiu.com
Telephone: 010-65361101
City:Beijing

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/261a4fab-0607-41dd-89fd-61efc9b07118


