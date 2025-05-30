Readly International AB (publ) has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the shares in Readly International AB (publ).

Short name: READ ISIN code: SE0014855292 Order book ID: 203369

The last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market will be June 13, 2025.

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB