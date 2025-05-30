Banqup Group receives Swedish Competition Authority approval for 21 Grams divestment

La Hulpe, Belgium - 30 May 2025, 10:30 p.m. CET - Banqup Group SA, formerly Unifiedpost Group SA, (Euronext: UPG) (Banqup, Company), a leading provider of integrated business communications solutions, today announced it has received approval from the Swedish Competition Authority for the sale of all shares in the 21 Grams Group to PostNord Strålfors AB.

The approval from the Swedish Competition Authority represents an important step toward completing the previously announced transaction. The Swedish Competition Authority has published its approval decision on its website.

Parties are planning to close in the first half of 2025.

Financial Calendar:

26 August 2025: Publication of the H1 2025 results (webcast)

13 November 2025: Publication of the Q3 2025 business update

Contact

Alex Nicoll

Investor Relations

Banqup Group

alex.nicoll@unifiedpost.com

