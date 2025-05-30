Highrock Resources Ltd.: Highrock Resources Options Ontario Gold Property

TORONTO, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highrock Resources Ltd. ("Highrock" or "the Company") (CSE: HRK) is pleased to announce that, further to its press release of May 21, 2025, the Company has made a cash payment in the amount of $8,000 and issued an aggregate of 200,000 common shares (each, a "Common Share") in the capital of the Company to the Optionor (as defined below) at a price of $0.05 per Common Share pursuant to option agreement (the "Option Agreement") with an arm's length optionor (the "Optionor") dated May 12, 2025 (the "Effective Date"), pursuant to which the Company was granted an option (the "Option") to acquire seven (7) mining claims (116 units) (the "Property") in the Minnitaki Lake area located between the towns of Dryden and Sioux Lookout in Northwest Ontario.

In the event that the Option is exercised, the Company will grant a 1.5% net smelter returns royalty ("NSR") in favour of the Optionor, subject to the ability of the Company to purchase 0.5% of the NSR (resulting in the remaining NSR being 1%) for a purchase price of $600,000 at any time after the NSR is granted.

All Common Shares issued are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

Qualified Person Review

The technical and scientific information contained within this news release have been reviewed and approved by James Pirie, P.Eng, a director of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to verify the historic information on the Property. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Property but may not be representative of expected results.

About Highrock Resources Ltd.

Highrock Resources is a Canadian exploration company focused on strategic and precious metals in North America.

For further information, please contact:

Derrick Dao

Chief Executive Officer

+1-437-677-5075

