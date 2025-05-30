Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 31.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Könnte diese Penny-Aktie das nächste 12 € Perpetua werden?! Verpassen Sie nicht den Antimon-Boom!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JX9B | ISIN: CA80013R2063 | Ticker-Symbol: AYS1
Tradegate
30.05.25 | 18:39
7,710 Euro
-0,90 % -0,070
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
SANDSTORM GOLD LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SANDSTORM GOLD LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,7507,83012:20
7,7257,82030.05.
PR Newswire
30.05.2025 22:20 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd.: Sandstorm Gold Royalties Announces Voting Results from 2025 Annual Shareholder Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Sandstorm Gold Ltd. ("Sandstorm Gold Royalties", "Sandstorm" or the "Company") (NYSE: SAND) (TSX: SSL) is pleased to provide the voting results from the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"). The Meeting was held today, May 30 th in Vancouver, British Columbia at which 70% of the issued common shares, as of the record date for the Meeting, were represented. Shareholders voted in favour of all resolutions presented, including the re-election of all director nominees, namely Nolan Watson, David Awram, David E. De Witt, Andrew T. Swarthout, John P.A. Budreski, Mary L. Little, Vera Kobalia, and Elif Levesque. Detailed results of the vote for directors are set out below:

Election of Directors

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Nolan Watson

174,714,604

99.26 %

1,297,328

0.74 %

David Awram

173,247,072

98.43 %

2,764,861

1.57 %

David E. De Witt

168,801,580

95.90 %

7,210,352

4.10 %

Andrew T. Swarthout

168,949,013

95.99 %

7,062,919

4.01 %

John P.A. Budreski

154,624,590

87.85 %

21,387,342

12.15 %

Mary L. Little

139,978,560

79.53 %

36,033,373

20.47 %

Vera Kobalia

172,613,405

98.07 %

3,398,528

1.93 %

Elif Levesque

145,709,384

82.78 %

30,302,549

17.22 %

Detailed voting results for all matters considered at the Meeting will be available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml.

Contact Information

For more information about Sandstorm Gold Royalties, please visit our website at www.sandstormgold.com or email us at [email protected].

ABOUT SANDSTORM GOLD ROYALTIES

Sandstorm is a precious metals-focused royalty company that provides upfront financing to mining companies and receives the right to a percentage of production from a mine, for the life of the mine. Sandstorm holds a portfolio of approximately 230 royalties, of which 40 of the underlying mines are producing. Sandstorm plans to grow and diversify its low-cost production profile through the acquisition of additional gold royalties. For more information visit: www.sandstormgold.com.

SOURCE Sandstorm Gold Ltd.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.