Sandstorm Gold Ltd.: Sandstorm Gold Royalties Announces Voting Results from 2025 Annual Shareholder Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Sandstorm Gold Ltd. ("Sandstorm Gold Royalties", "Sandstorm" or the "Company") (NYSE: SAND) (TSX: SSL) is pleased to provide the voting results from the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"). The Meeting was held today, May 30 th in Vancouver, British Columbia at which 70% of the issued common shares, as of the record date for the Meeting, were represented. Shareholders voted in favour of all resolutions presented, including the re-election of all director nominees, namely Nolan Watson, David Awram, David E. De Witt, Andrew T. Swarthout, John P.A. Budreski, Mary L. Little, Vera Kobalia, and Elif Levesque. Detailed results of the vote for directors are set out below:
Election of Directors
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
Nolan Watson
174,714,604
99.26 %
1,297,328
0.74 %
David Awram
173,247,072
98.43 %
2,764,861
1.57 %
David E. De Witt
168,801,580
95.90 %
7,210,352
4.10 %
Andrew T. Swarthout
168,949,013
95.99 %
7,062,919
4.01 %
John P.A. Budreski
154,624,590
87.85 %
21,387,342
12.15 %
Mary L. Little
139,978,560
79.53 %
36,033,373
20.47 %
Vera Kobalia
172,613,405
98.07 %
3,398,528
1.93 %
Elif Levesque
145,709,384
82.78 %
30,302,549
17.22 %
Detailed voting results for all matters considered at the Meeting will be available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml.
ABOUT SANDSTORM GOLD ROYALTIES
Sandstorm is a precious metals-focused royalty company that provides upfront financing to mining companies and receives the right to a percentage of production from a mine, for the life of the mine. Sandstorm holds a portfolio of approximately 230 royalties, of which 40 of the underlying mines are producing. Sandstorm plans to grow and diversify its low-cost production profile through the acquisition of additional gold royalties. For more information visit: www.sandstormgold.com.
