PowerDex: Trade Like a True Degen - 1000×+ Leverage, No Liquidations, Zero Fees on PowerTrade's New Ultra-Short Options

SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESS Newswire / May 31, 2025 / PowerTrade, the market-leading altcoin-options exchange, today announces that its ultra-short-dated 10-minute and 1-hour option contracts are now live for BTC on both the PowerTrade CEX and PowerDEX with zero fees. To make them accessible to every trader, the company is simultaneously rolling out PowerTrade Lite - a streamlined interface where a single click on the chart automatically selects the highest-ROI contract, no option chain or Greeks required.

"We just made options trading as easy as clicking on a price level," said Mario Gomez Lozada, Founder & CEO. "With PowerTrade Lite, you can express an idea faster than a perpetual scalp, enjoy >1,000× notional leverage, and never worry about liquidations."

PowerTrade LITE UI

Why These Options Are a Game-Changer Feature Benefit >1,000× Effective Leverage Premiums are often <0.1 % of notional value, giving traders more bang for every USDC without margin calls. Zero Liquidation Risk Max loss = premium paid. No auto-deleverage, no

stop-outs, ever. Lightning-Fast Expiries 10-minute and 1-hour maturities across BTC and 80+ altcoins let you monetize intraday spikes or hedge micro-risk with surgical precision. One-Click Execution In Lite, just tap the chart; the system returns the

highest-ROI strike/expiry automatically. CEX & DEX Parity Trade permissionlessly on PowerDEX (Ethereum, Base, and Solana) or through the PowerTrade CEX order book. Block-Trade Ready Need size or a custom structure? Hit the 24/7 RFQ desk t.me/power_trade/1.

How Traders Use Them

News-Flash Plays - Capture CPI prints, Fed headlines, or token-specific catalysts in minutes, not days.

Basis & Funding Hedges - Lock in short-term exposure without rolling perps or paying funding.

"Lottery-Ticket" Calls & Puts - Pay a small fixed premium for asymmetric upside with unlimited reward.

Launch Details

Product Underlyings Expiries Venue Availability 10-Minute Options BTC + 80 altcoins New contracts every 10 min PowerTrade CEX & PowerDEX 1-Hour Options BTC + 80 altcoins Top-of-hour listings PowerTrade CEX & PowerDEX

Both products are live today. Traders can access the Lite interface at power.trade/lite or via the DEX at dex.power.trade/lite.

About PowerTrade

PowerTrade is the premier crypto-options venue, offering the deepest altcoin coverage, the tightest spreads, and the most flexible expiries in the industry. With more than 100,000 unique contracts and seamless CEX/DEX interoperability, PowerTrade equips traders and institutions alike to manage risk, express views, and profit from volatility across the entire crypto market.

About PowerDEX

PowerDEX is PowerTrade's decentralised options trading platform, offering non-custodial access to altcoin options while giving users full control over their assets. Built for speed and simplicity, PowerDEX lets anyone trade options directly from their wallet-no sign-up, no KYC required.

Enjoy the same deep liquidity and expansive market coverage as the PowerTrade CEX-over 80 altcoins and 100,000+ contracts-combined with the core benefits of decentralisation: enhanced privacy, transparency, and self-custody.

PowerDEX is available on Solana, Ethereum, and Base.

Website PowerTrade: https://power.trade

Website PowerDEX: dex.power.trade

Twitter: @PowerTradeHQ

CoinMarketCap: https://coinmarketcap.com/community/profile/PowerTrade/

Telegram RFQ Desk: t.me/power_trade/1

Email: fred@power.trade

SOURCE: PowerDex

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/trade-like-a-true-degen-1000%c3%97-leverage-no-liquidations-zero-fees-on-1034069