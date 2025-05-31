Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 31.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Könnte diese Penny-Aktie das nächste 12 € Perpetua werden?! Verpassen Sie nicht den Antimon-Boom!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
31.05.2025 14:26 Uhr
139 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PowerDex: Trade Like a True Degen - 1000×+ Leverage, No Liquidations, Zero Fees on PowerTrade's New Ultra-Short Options

SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESS Newswire / May 31, 2025 / PowerTrade, the market-leading altcoin-options exchange, today announces that its ultra-short-dated 10-minute and 1-hour option contracts are now live for BTC on both the PowerTrade CEX and PowerDEX with zero fees. To make them accessible to every trader, the company is simultaneously rolling out PowerTrade Lite - a streamlined interface where a single click on the chart automatically selects the highest-ROI contract, no option chain or Greeks required.

hkvhv Trade Like a True Degen-1000×+ Leverage, No Liquidations, Zero Fees on PowerTrade's New Ultra-Short Options

"We just made options trading as easy as clicking on a price level," said Mario Gomez Lozada, Founder & CEO. "With PowerTrade Lite, you can express an idea faster than a perpetual scalp, enjoy >1,000× notional leverage, and never worry about liquidations."

PowerTrade LITE UI

cjc Trade Like a True Degen-1000×+ Leverage, No Liquidations, Zero Fees on PowerTrade's New Ultra-Short Options

Why These Options Are a Game-Changer

Feature

Benefit

>1,000× Effective Leverage

Premiums are often <0.1 % of notional value, giving traders more bang for every USDC without margin calls.

Zero Liquidation Risk

Max loss = premium paid. No auto-deleverage, no
stop-outs, ever.

Lightning-Fast Expiries

10-minute and 1-hour maturities across BTC and 80+ altcoins let you monetize intraday spikes or hedge micro-risk with surgical precision.

One-Click Execution

In Lite, just tap the chart; the system returns the
highest-ROI strike/expiry automatically.

CEX & DEX Parity

Trade permissionlessly on PowerDEX (Ethereum, Base, and Solana) or through the PowerTrade CEX order book.

Block-Trade Ready

Need size or a custom structure? Hit the 24/7 RFQ desk t.me/power_trade/1.

How Traders Use Them

  • News-Flash Plays - Capture CPI prints, Fed headlines, or token-specific catalysts in minutes, not days.

  • Basis & Funding Hedges - Lock in short-term exposure without rolling perps or paying funding.

  • "Lottery-Ticket" Calls & Puts - Pay a small fixed premium for asymmetric upside with unlimited reward.

Launch Details

Product

Underlyings

Expiries

Venue Availability

10-Minute Options

BTC + 80 altcoins

New contracts every 10 min

PowerTrade CEX & PowerDEX

1-Hour Options

BTC + 80 altcoins

Top-of-hour listings

PowerTrade CEX & PowerDEX

Both products are live today. Traders can access the Lite interface at power.trade/lite or via the DEX at dex.power.trade/lite.

About PowerTrade

PowerTrade is the premier crypto-options venue, offering the deepest altcoin coverage, the tightest spreads, and the most flexible expiries in the industry. With more than 100,000 unique contracts and seamless CEX/DEX interoperability, PowerTrade equips traders and institutions alike to manage risk, express views, and profit from volatility across the entire crypto market.

About PowerDEX

PowerDEX is PowerTrade's decentralised options trading platform, offering non-custodial access to altcoin options while giving users full control over their assets. Built for speed and simplicity, PowerDEX lets anyone trade options directly from their wallet-no sign-up, no KYC required.

Enjoy the same deep liquidity and expansive market coverage as the PowerTrade CEX-over 80 altcoins and 100,000+ contracts-combined with the core benefits of decentralisation: enhanced privacy, transparency, and self-custody.

PowerDEX is available on Solana, Ethereum, and Base.

Website PowerTrade: https://power.trade

Website PowerDEX: dex.power.trade

Twitter: @PowerTradeHQ

CoinMarketCap: https://coinmarketcap.com/community/profile/PowerTrade/

Telegram RFQ Desk: t.me/power_trade/1

Email: fred@power.trade

SOURCE: PowerDex



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/trade-like-a-true-degen-1000%c3%97-leverage-no-liquidations-zero-fees-on-1034069

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.