PowerDex: Trade Like a True Degen - 1000×+ Leverage, No Liquidations, Zero Fees on PowerTrade's New Ultra-Short Options

SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESS Newswire / May 31, 2025 / PowerTrade, the market-leading altcoin-options exchange, today announces that its ultra-short-dated 10-minute and 1-hour option contracts are now live for BTC on both the PowerTrade CEX and PowerDEX with zero fees. To make them accessible to every trader, the company is simultaneously rolling out PowerTrade Lite - a streamlined interface where a single click on the chart automatically selects the highest-ROI contract, no option chain or Greeks required.
"We just made options trading as easy as clicking on a price level," said Mario Gomez Lozada, Founder & CEO. "With PowerTrade Lite, you can express an idea faster than a perpetual scalp, enjoy >1,000× notional leverage, and never worry about liquidations."
PowerTrade LITE UI
Feature
Benefit
>1,000× Effective Leverage
Premiums are often <0.1 % of notional value, giving traders more bang for every USDC without margin calls.
Zero Liquidation Risk
Max loss = premium paid. No auto-deleverage, no
Lightning-Fast Expiries
10-minute and 1-hour maturities across BTC and 80+ altcoins let you monetize intraday spikes or hedge micro-risk with surgical precision.
One-Click Execution
In Lite, just tap the chart; the system returns the
CEX & DEX Parity
Trade permissionlessly on PowerDEX (Ethereum, Base, and Solana) or through the PowerTrade CEX order book.
Block-Trade Ready
Need size or a custom structure? Hit the 24/7 RFQ desk t.me/power_trade/1.
How Traders Use Them
News-Flash Plays - Capture CPI prints, Fed headlines, or token-specific catalysts in minutes, not days.
Basis & Funding Hedges - Lock in short-term exposure without rolling perps or paying funding.
"Lottery-Ticket" Calls & Puts - Pay a small fixed premium for asymmetric upside with unlimited reward.
Launch Details
Product
Underlyings
Expiries
Venue Availability
10-Minute Options
BTC + 80 altcoins
New contracts every 10 min
PowerTrade CEX & PowerDEX
1-Hour Options
BTC + 80 altcoins
Top-of-hour listings
PowerTrade CEX & PowerDEX
Both products are live today. Traders can access the Lite interface at power.trade/lite or via the DEX at dex.power.trade/lite.
About PowerTrade
PowerTrade is the premier crypto-options venue, offering the deepest altcoin coverage, the tightest spreads, and the most flexible expiries in the industry. With more than 100,000 unique contracts and seamless CEX/DEX interoperability, PowerTrade equips traders and institutions alike to manage risk, express views, and profit from volatility across the entire crypto market.
About PowerDEX
PowerDEX is PowerTrade's decentralised options trading platform, offering non-custodial access to altcoin options while giving users full control over their assets. Built for speed and simplicity, PowerDEX lets anyone trade options directly from their wallet-no sign-up, no KYC required.
Enjoy the same deep liquidity and expansive market coverage as the PowerTrade CEX-over 80 altcoins and 100,000+ contracts-combined with the core benefits of decentralisation: enhanced privacy, transparency, and self-custody.
PowerDEX is available on Solana, Ethereum, and Base.
