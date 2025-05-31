Anzeige
Samstag, 31.05.2025
Könnte diese Penny-Aktie das nächste 12 € Perpetua werden?! Verpassen Sie nicht den Antimon-Boom!
WKN: 909386 | ISIN: US9001487019 | Ticker-Symbol: GBKB
30.05.25 | 21:12
Dow Jones News
31.05.2025 15:21 Uhr
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: CMB Approval for Bond Issuance to Foreign Markets

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: CMB Approval for Bond Issuance to Foreign Markets 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: CMB Approval for Bond Issuance to Foreign Markets 
31-May-2025 / 13:46 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: CMB Approval for Bond Issuance to Foreign Markets 
 
DATE: May 30, 2025 
 
Reference: Public disclosures of T. Garanti Bankasi A.S. dated April 19, 2013 
 
It was announced on April 19, 2013 that GMTN (Global Medium Term Notes) program has been established by our Bank in 
order to arrange borrowing instruments issuance transactions in any currency with different series and maturities. 
 
Below stated CMB issuance certificates has been received in regards to the issuance under the GMTN programme. 
 
       ISIN     Issue Date Maturity  Currency Nominal Amount 
       XS3087684810 30.05.2025 02.06.2026 EUR   100.000.000,00 
       XS3087684901 30.05.2025 02.06.2026 USD   200.000.000,00 
       XS3087729342 30.05.2025 02.06.2026 USD   200.000.000,00

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Attachment File: CMB Approval for Bond Issuance to Foreign Markets

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 391236 
EQS News ID:  2148488 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2148488&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 31, 2025 08:46 ET (12:46 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
