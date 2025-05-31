Anzeige
Dow Jones News
31.05.2025 15:27 Uhr
355 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices 
31-May-2025 / 13:50 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices 
DATE: May 30, 2025 
 
The Redemption prices of the brokerage houses warrants issued by Türkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. with a maturity date of 
May 30,2025 are given in the table below. 
 
                              Underlying Warrant      Underlying Benchmark Maturity 
Short Code  Long Code            ISIN     asset type type  Multiplier maturity settlement  Price 
                                             value 
UDGCZ.V    USDC3005250038.50TGB0000001NA  TRWGRAN03587 USDTRY   Call  1     39,0978        0,60 
UDGDA.V    USDC3005250039.00TGB0000001NA  TRWGRAN03595 USDTRY   Call  1     39,0978        0,10 
UDGDB.V    USDC3005250039.50TGB0000001NA  TRWGRAN03603 USDTRY   Call  1     39,0978        0,00 
UDGDC.V    USDC3005250040.00TGB0000001NA  TRWGRAN03611 USDTRY   Call  1     39,0978        0,00 
UDGDD.V    USDC3005250040.50TGB0000001NA  TRWGRAN03629 USDTRY   Call  1     39,0978        0,00 
UDGDE.V    USDC3005250041.00TGB0000001NA  TRWGRAN03637 USDTRY   Call  1     39,0978        0,00 
UDGDF.V    USDC3005250041.50TGB0000001NA  TRWGRAN03645 USDTRY   Call  1     39,0978        0,00 
UDGDG.V    USDC3005250042.00TGB0000001NA  TRWGRAN03652 USDTRY   Call  1     39,0978        0,00 
UDGDH.V    USDC3005250042.50TGB0000001NA  TRWGRAN03660 USDTRY   Call  1     39,0978        0,00 
UDGSO.V    USDP3005250037.50TGB0000001NA  TRWGRAN03678 USDTRY   Put   1     39,0978        0,00 
UDGSP.V    USDP3005250038.00TGB0000001NA  TRWGRAN03686 USDTRY   Put   1     39,0978        0,00 
UDGSR.V    USDP3005250038.50TGB0000001NA  TRWGRAN03694 USDTRY   Put   1     39,0978        0,00 
UDGSS.V    USDP3005250039.00TGB0000001NA  TRWGRAN03702 USDTRY   Put   1     39,0978        0,00 
UDGST.V    USDP3005250039.50TGB0000001NA  TRWGRAN03710 USDTRY   Put   1     39,0978        0,40 
UDGSU.V    USDP3005250040.00TGB0000001NA  TRWGRAN03728 USDTRY   Put   1     39,0978        0,90 
UDGSV.V    USDP3005250040.50TGB0000001NA  TRWGRAN03736 USDTRY   Put   1     39,0978        1,40 
UDGSY.V    USDP3005250041.00TGB0000001NA  TRWGRAN03744 USDTRY   Put   1     39,0978        1,90 
UDGSZ.V    USDP3005250041.50TGB0000001NA  TRWGRAN03751 USDTRY   Put   1     39,0978        2,40 
EXGCU.V    EUUSXC3005250001.06TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03942 EURUSD   Call  1     1,1333        2,87 
EXGCV.V    EUUSXC3005250001.07TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03959 EURUSD   Call  1     1,1333        2,47 
EXGCY.V    EUUSXC3005250001.08TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03967 EURUSD   Call  1     1,1333        2,08 
EXGCZ.V    EUUSXC3005250001.09TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03975 EURUSD   Call  1     1,1333        1,69 
EXGDA.V    EUUSXC3005250001.10TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03983 EURUSD   Call  1     1,1333        1,30 
EXGDB.V    EUUSXC3005250001.11TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03991 EURUSD   Call  1     1,1333        0,91 
EXGDC.V    EUUSXC3005250001.12TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04007 EURUSD   Call  1     1,1333        0,52 
EXGDD.V    EUUSXC3005250001.13TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04015 EURUSD   Call  1     1,1333        0,13 
EXGSV.V    EUUSXP3005250001.01TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04023 EURUSD   Put   1     1,1333        0,00 
EXGSY.V    EUUSXP3005250001.02TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04031 EURUSD   Put   1     1,1333        0,00 
EXGSZ.V    EUUSXP3005250001.03TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04049 EURUSD   Put   1     1,1333        0,00 
EXGTA.V    EUUSXP3005250001.04TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04056 EURUSD   Put   1     1,1333        0,00 
EXGTB.V    EUUSXP3005250001.05TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04064 EURUSD   Put   1     1,1333        0,00 
EXGTC.V    EUUSXP3005250001.06TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04072 EURUSD   Put   1     1,1333        0,00 
EXGTD.V    EUUSXP3005250001.07TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04080 EURUSD   Put   1     1,1333        0,00 
EXGTE.V    EUUSXP3005250001.08TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04098 EURUSD   Put   1     1,1333        0,00

Payment related to the warrants will be made by Merkezi Kayit Kurulusu A.S. (MKK) on June 4, 2025.

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:      TGBD 
LEI Code:    5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  391237 
EQS News ID:  2148490 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2148490&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 31, 2025 08:51 ET (12:51 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
