DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices 31-May-2025 / 13:50 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations SUBJECT: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices DATE: May 30, 2025 The Redemption prices of the brokerage houses warrants issued by Türkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. with a maturity date of May 30,2025 are given in the table below. Underlying Warrant Underlying Benchmark Maturity Short Code Long Code ISIN asset type type Multiplier maturity settlement Price value UDGCZ.V USDC3005250038.50TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03587 USDTRY Call 1 39,0978 0,60 UDGDA.V USDC3005250039.00TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03595 USDTRY Call 1 39,0978 0,10 UDGDB.V USDC3005250039.50TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03603 USDTRY Call 1 39,0978 0,00 UDGDC.V USDC3005250040.00TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03611 USDTRY Call 1 39,0978 0,00 UDGDD.V USDC3005250040.50TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03629 USDTRY Call 1 39,0978 0,00 UDGDE.V USDC3005250041.00TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03637 USDTRY Call 1 39,0978 0,00 UDGDF.V USDC3005250041.50TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03645 USDTRY Call 1 39,0978 0,00 UDGDG.V USDC3005250042.00TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03652 USDTRY Call 1 39,0978 0,00 UDGDH.V USDC3005250042.50TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03660 USDTRY Call 1 39,0978 0,00 UDGSO.V USDP3005250037.50TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03678 USDTRY Put 1 39,0978 0,00 UDGSP.V USDP3005250038.00TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03686 USDTRY Put 1 39,0978 0,00 UDGSR.V USDP3005250038.50TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03694 USDTRY Put 1 39,0978 0,00 UDGSS.V USDP3005250039.00TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03702 USDTRY Put 1 39,0978 0,00 UDGST.V USDP3005250039.50TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03710 USDTRY Put 1 39,0978 0,40 UDGSU.V USDP3005250040.00TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03728 USDTRY Put 1 39,0978 0,90 UDGSV.V USDP3005250040.50TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03736 USDTRY Put 1 39,0978 1,40 UDGSY.V USDP3005250041.00TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03744 USDTRY Put 1 39,0978 1,90 UDGSZ.V USDP3005250041.50TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03751 USDTRY Put 1 39,0978 2,40 EXGCU.V EUUSXC3005250001.06TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03942 EURUSD Call 1 1,1333 2,87 EXGCV.V EUUSXC3005250001.07TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03959 EURUSD Call 1 1,1333 2,47 EXGCY.V EUUSXC3005250001.08TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03967 EURUSD Call 1 1,1333 2,08 EXGCZ.V EUUSXC3005250001.09TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03975 EURUSD Call 1 1,1333 1,69 EXGDA.V EUUSXC3005250001.10TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03983 EURUSD Call 1 1,1333 1,30 EXGDB.V EUUSXC3005250001.11TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03991 EURUSD Call 1 1,1333 0,91 EXGDC.V EUUSXC3005250001.12TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04007 EURUSD Call 1 1,1333 0,52 EXGDD.V EUUSXC3005250001.13TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04015 EURUSD Call 1 1,1333 0,13 EXGSV.V EUUSXP3005250001.01TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04023 EURUSD Put 1 1,1333 0,00 EXGSY.V EUUSXP3005250001.02TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04031 EURUSD Put 1 1,1333 0,00 EXGSZ.V EUUSXP3005250001.03TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04049 EURUSD Put 1 1,1333 0,00 EXGTA.V EUUSXP3005250001.04TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04056 EURUSD Put 1 1,1333 0,00 EXGTB.V EUUSXP3005250001.05TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04064 EURUSD Put 1 1,1333 0,00 EXGTC.V EUUSXP3005250001.06TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04072 EURUSD Put 1 1,1333 0,00 EXGTD.V EUUSXP3005250001.07TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04080 EURUSD Put 1 1,1333 0,00 EXGTE.V EUUSXP3005250001.08TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04098 EURUSD Put 1 1,1333 0,00

Payment related to the warrants will be made by Merkezi Kayit Kurulusu A.S. (MKK) on June 4, 2025.

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

