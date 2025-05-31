"TNFS": A Saudi-Led Initiative Sets Regional Benchmark in Tobacco Harm Reduction

On World No Tobacco Day



RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, May 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world marks World No Tobacco Day on May 31, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia reaffirms its deep-rooted commitment to public health through the TNFS initiative - an inaugural platform developed in partnership with national and strategic stakeholders to reduce tobacco-related harm by advancing evidence-based dialogue, responsible innovation, and smart regulation. The initiative was founded through a strategic collaboration between Badael (a Public Investment Fund company), the Quality-of-Life Program (a Vision 2030 initiative), and Smart Health, which serves as the initiative's scientific partner.

Over the past year, tangible results have begun to emerge in the Kingdom:

Data from the General Authority for Statistics shows smoking prevalence in Saudi Arabia declined from 17.5% to 12.4% in just 12 months - one of the world's fastest drops.

Badael's efforts have helped approximately 500,000 adults transition away from smoking through access to lower-risk alternatives.

Coordinated awareness campaigns and regulatory realignment have laid the groundwork for more sustainable, prevention-focused approaches.

On May 29, the TNFS initiative hosted the "TNFS 2025 Summit" in Riyadh, bringing together more than 100 experts from 15 countries. The summit focused on regional challenges and scientific solutions for reducing tobacco-related harm, concluding with several key recommendations, including:

Developing legislative frameworks to support alternative products

Strengthening research collaboration across the region

Referencing successful models from Sweden and the United Kingdom to inform locally tailored solutions.

Looking ahead, TNFS will begin translating the summit's recommendations into actionable programs, in close collaboration with health and regulatory authorities. According to Tolga Sezer, CEO of Badael, upcoming plans include public awareness campaigns, research initiatives, and efforts to strengthen legislative frameworks that support low-risk tobacco alternatives.

The summit featured numerous international endorsements affirming that the Kingdom is on the right path, including:

Dr. Christopher Russell (United Kingdom): "The Kingdom is leading a global transformation in understanding and addressing tobacco harm."

Dr. Konstantinos Farsalinos (Greece): "What has been achieved in just one year through TNFS represents a model ready for export."

Dr. Mohammad Yaman, a public health expert, called for TNFS to become a regional reference point.

Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Qudhib emphasized the importance of replicating the Saudi model in countries with high smoking rates, such as Jordan and Lebanon.

TNFS is positioned by its strategic partners as a comprehensive reform platform - designed to engage communities, decision-makers, and the health sector in building a sustainable public health environment aligned with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.

"Health is not a choice but a foundation for a dignified life and a productive society." said Salman Al-Khataf, Advisor to the CEO of the Quality-of-Life Program, affirming that that success in tobacco harm reduction depends on connecting scientific evidence with practical, applicable policies, a core aim of the TNFS partnership.

Dr. Sara Al-Rashoud, Research Advisor at Smart Health, emphasized that the TNFS initiative reflects a shared commitment across sectors to reducing smoking and achieving a smoke-free Saudi Arabia.

As World No Tobacco Day amplifies the global call for accountability, TNFS stands as a practical framework: one built on data, shaped by partnerships, and grounded in local realities. The initiative will translate summit outcomes into collaborative action, from legislative refinement to educational outreach and continued investment in public health.

