31.05.2025 16:16 Uhr
Expanding External Opening-Up and Deepening Exchange and Cooperation

CHENGDU, China, May 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 20th Western China International Fair was held in Chengdu from May 25 to 29 under the theme "Deepen Reform for More Momentum, Expand Openness for Greater Growth."

Expanding External Opening-Up and Deepening Exchange and Cooperation

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Fair's establishment, attracting over 3,000 enterprises from 62 countries and regions, with Bolivia, Cuba, and Nicaragua participating for the first time. Representatives from the guest countries of honor, Hungary and Laos, indicated that through the Fair, they have reached cooperation intentions with several Chinese enterprises and see broad collaboration potential with Western China in culture, tourism, technology, and culinary sectors. The next-generation artificial sun "China's HL-3" and other new and pioneering technologies and products were showcased at this Fair, speaking volumes about Western China's advanced manufacturing capabilities and scientific innovation potential. Currently, 13 of China's 80 national-level advanced manufacturing clusters are located in Western provinces.

During this Fair, various parties from Western China signed 416 investment cooperation projects with domestic and international investors, totaling 354.3 billion yuan. Economic and trade matchmaking events such as the Multinational Enterprises "Invest in Sichuan" Symposium (Italy Session) and the 15th Western China International Sourcing Conference have provided broader platforms for exchange and cooperation between Chinese and foreign enterprises.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2700560/Expanding_External_Opening_Up_Deepening_Exchange_Cooperation.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/expanding-external-opening-up-and-deepening-exchange-and-cooperation-302470027.html

